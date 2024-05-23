Skip to agency navigation
    Projections, Occupational/Industries

    Long-term industry and occupational employment projections are produced for a 10-year period (currently 2022-23) and are revised every two years. They are based largely on information from two Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) programs; Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, and Occupational Employment Statistics. Long-term projections can be used to predict where demand for workers will be in the future, to develop/modify training programs to meet that demand, and to help educate job seekers of both today and tomorrow as to where those opportunities will be.

    Occupational Projections

    Occupational employment projections estimate the changing need for workers, due to industry growth and employee separation, in more than 800 occupations. Industry growth occurs when demand for goods and services increases. As a result, the demand for workers to produce these goods and services also increases. Additional employment opportunities arise as individuals separate from their jobs, either to find employment in other occupations or leave the workforce entirely. Occupational data are produced at the six-digit detailed Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) level with the appropriate broad, major and minor group aggregations.

    Before viewing the occupational projections, you may want to read about the methodology that was used to prepare these data. In addition, a listing of all Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) codes and titles used in these reports is available from the BLS.

    At this time occupational employment projections are only available for the state. The Workforce Development Areas and the Metropolitan Statistical Areas will be available late 2024.

    Long-term Occupational Employment Projections for Pennsylvania

    Data files are available in both Excel and PDF formats. Please choose the preferred option from the table below.

    FormatExcelPDF

    Industry Projections

    Industry employment projections estimate changes within an industry over time. A projection of employment level is created for each industry using historical data and current information about the economy. Industry data are produced at the four-digit North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) level with the appropriate three-digit and Major Industry Division aggregations. Projections are created for about 400 industries in PA.

    Before viewing the industry projections, you may want to read about the methodology that was used to prepare these data. In addition, a listing of all North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codesOpens In A New Window used in these reports is available from the U.S. Census Bureau.

    At this time industry employment projections are only available for the state. The Workforce Development Areas and the Metropolitan Statistical Areas will be available late 2024.

    Long-term Industry Employment Projections for Pennsylvania

    Data files are available in both Excel and PDF formats. Please choose the preferred option from the table below.

    FormatExcelPDF

    We would like to know if you find this data useful and presented in an acceptable format. Please email workforceinfo@pa.gov with your comments.

    If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available, please call 1-877-493-3282 or send a request to workforceinfo@pa.gov.