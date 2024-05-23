Listed below are the presentations that were delivered at CWIA’s Spring 2024 LMI Forum at the Westmoreland County Community College, Student Achievement Center in Youngwood, PA. The event took place on April 3rd and 4th, 2024.

Please contact us for more information about developing and delivering custom presentations.

Building Blocks of LMI

Learn about the core datasets that build the foundation of CWIA’s information resources.

Understanding Demand in a Neighborhood of Make-Believe

Explore current and future job opportunities utilizing projections and job postings.

Selecting the Right Sweater & Shoes

In the vast world of LMI, there are many terms and concepts – such as employment – that sound the same but are actually very different. Learn tips & tricks for choosing the right data to complete your work.

Working in the Neighborhood

Update on the recent economic situation in Westmoreland County and the Pittsburgh region.

Speedy Delivery

Join Mr. McFeely as he delivers your neighborhood news via CWIA’s website.

Learn What Your Neighbors Do

Using different career products to find your place in the neighborhood.

Let’s Take the Trolley into the Neighborhood of Performance

Go along with us on our journey of frequently asked questions about Workforce Performance.

Donkey Hodie’s Data

Donkey Hodie is new to the neighborhood, see what we know about her using New Hires and other employer data.

Daniel Tiger’s Dashboards

Daniel finds the confidence to help King Friday with CWIA’s data dashboards.​