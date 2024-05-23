Listed below are the presentations that were delivered at CWIA’s Fall 2023 LMI Forum at the Holiday Inn in Williamsport, PA. The event took place on October 24th and 25th, 2023. Please contact us for more information about developing and delivering custom presentations.

Welcome to Our Ballpark

Learn to navigate and explore the Center’s website, www.workstats.dli.pa.gov.

Make the Most of Your “At Bat”

Understand key resources available to answer two key career exploration questions: are there opportunities and how much money will I earn?

No, Seriously…People Use This Stuff

Using real-world scenarios and examples, see how labor market information has been used to address actual customer inquiries.

The Benefits of Being Unlucky

A look at the data available from the Unemployment Compensation & Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses programs.

New Hire Program Data: Who’s Been Called Up to the Big Leagues?

See New Hires activity from a labor market information perspective through a dashboard of information.

Keeping Score with Dashboards - Getting “Board” with Data Tables?

Let’s take a 7th inning stretch and get interactive with CWIA’s visual dashboards!