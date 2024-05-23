Listed below are the presentations that were delivered at CWIA’s LMI Forum at the Community College of Beaver County in Monaca, PA. The event took place on April 13th and 14th, 2022. Please contact us for more information about developing and delivering custom presentations.

LMI Building Blocks

Learn about the core datasets that build the foundation of CWIA’s information resources.

WorkStats Data: Information Exploration

Join us for a live demonstration of our website and an introduction to popular online products and tools.

Economic Insights: What’s Going On?

An overview of the recent performance of the US economy in comparison to that of both Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh region.

Choosing the Right Career Adventure

When exploring career options, decisions often come down to two questions: are there opportunities and how much money will I earn? Occupational data, tools and resources can help inform these tough choices. Also, demystify the differences between High Priority Occupations (HPOs) and the PA In-Demand Occupation List (PA-IDOL).

Taking Workforce Data to Infinity and Beyond

How to access and use the data in CWDS to inform decision making from a state and local perspective.

The UC That We See

Unemployment Compensation (UC) statistics can be a valuable resource for information on Pennsylvania’s workforce. Learn about some of the tools and services that CWIA can provide for analysis of UC data.

The Big Reveal "New" Data

Be the first to view the new products. See where people are getting jobs and what employers are hiring. Take a peek into what employers did around wage incentives and teleworking since the start of the pandemic.