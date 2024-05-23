Twelve industry clusters, with critical sub-clusters, have been identified for workforce strategies. These 12 clusters account for nearly 83 percent of all employment in the commonwealth. They are used to:

Offer a consistent definition that allows for the comparison of the industrial structure of regional economies.

Identify major employers in significant clusters as a springboard for building Sector Partnerships.

Provide a basis for occupational data analysis by grouping industries together that share workforce needs.

Determine training that prepares the commonwealth's workforce for jobs that drive those clusters.

Background information, as well as a complete listing of the industries included in each cluster, is provided in the Pennsylvania’s Industry Clusters document.