The percentage of minorities or women with the requisite skills in the reasonable recruitment area.



The reasonable recruitment area is defined as the geographical area from which the contractor usually seeks or reasonably could seek workers to fill the positions in question.

Depending on your particular situation, you can use Table 1, 2 or 2a to determine Factor 1.

Table 1 - Labor Force Characteristics - Employment and Unemployment by Sex, Age, Minority, and Veteran Status - Annual average labor force statistics by sex, age and race. The percent distributions of employed and unemployed by these categories reveal the relatively greater employment problems and therefore, a greater relative availability of some segments of the labor force.

Table 2 - Occupations of the Experienced Civilian Labor Force by Sex and Minority - Detailed data on the sex and race/ethnicity for 471 occupations covered in the 2000 Census. The Census Bureau's occupational structure is based on the Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) System. You may access a copy of the Census-SOC crosswalk, which includes information on the codes used in each of the 14 job groups.

With each number, a percentage indicates its share of the total population in that occupation, which conveys the relative availability of women and/or minorities having requisite skills in the immediate area. (Also, please note that for occupations with a very small total population, the sampling errors could be relatively large.)

Note 1: Data will not add due to rounding.

Note 2: Hispanics who are White, Black, Asian or Other are counted as Hispanics only. Data by race will add to the total.

Note 3: 'Other' includes Native Americans/Alaskan Natives and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander.

Table 2a - Occupations of the Experienced Civilian Labor Force by Sex and Minority for the EEO-1 Job Categories - Data on the sex and race/ethnicity for the 9 job categories. Any employer with fewer than 150 employees may choose to utilize EEO-1 categories as job groups. The Census Bureau's occupational structure is based on the Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) System. You may view a copy of the Census-SOC crosswalk, including information on which codes are used in each of the 9 EEO-1 categories.

With each number, a percentage indicates its share of the total population in that occupation, which conveys the relative availability of women and/or minorities having requisite skills in the immediate area. (Also, please note that for occupations with a very small total population, the sampling errors could be relatively large.)

Note 1: Data will not add due to rounding.

Note 2: Hispanics who are White, Black, Asian or Other are counted as Hispanics only. Data by race will add to the total.

Note 3: 'Other' includes Native Americans/Alaskan Natives and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander.