    Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Data

    An affirmative action plan is a set of procedures with the goal of achieving equal employment opportunity. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) requires federal contractors with contracts of at least $50,000 and with 50 or more employees to have an affirmative action plan.

    More Information on Contract Compliance Programs

    If you are an employer, you can make a commitment to follow these procedures and apply every good-faith effort to accomplish the goals established by a plan. An acceptable plan must include:

    1.  an analysis of the utilization of minority groups and women within workforce categories including the identification of underrepresented groups, and
    2.  the establishment of goals, including timelines, for appropriate representation of minority groups and women

    The information in the sections that follow is intended to assist you in this process.

