Workstats Glossary

LQ is a measure of the employment share of an industry in a particular area to the employment share in a reference area. LQs allow for comparison of how concentrated an industry’s employment in an area is to that of the country overall and, by extension, to other areas. If an LQ is equal to 1, then the industry has the same share of its local area employment as it does in the reference area; an LQ greater than 1 indicates an industry with a greater share of the local area employment (more concentrated) than is the case in the reference area; and an LQ less than 1 indicates a local industry with a lesser share (less concentrated) than that of the reference area.