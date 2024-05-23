EDI Implementation Guide & Supporting Documents

The Bureau of Workers' Compensation has published the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Claims Implementation Guide and its supporting documents. This version of the guide provides technical information, procedures and explanations to help claims administrators prepare and navigate future EDI processes.

Submit any comments, questions and suggestions you have regarding the guide to the bureau’s EDI section via the Customer Service “Submit a Question” feature from the WCAIS Dashboard. We will consider your input as we make revisions to it in the future.