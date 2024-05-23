PATHS Links to Other Health & Safety-Related Websites
Association of Safe Patient Handling ProfessionalsOpens In A New Window
Bureau of Labor StatisticsOpens In A New Window
Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety (BOIS)
Center for Disease ControlOpens In A New Window
Consumer Product Safety CommissionOpens In A New Window
Department of TransportationOpens In A New Window
Drug Free PennsylvaniaOpens In A New Window
DrugRehab.comOpens In A New Window
Environmental Protection AgencyOpens In A New Window
Federal Emergency Management AgencyOpens In A New Window
General Building Contractors Association – Toolbox TalksOpens In A New Window
aMarcellus Shale Education & Training CenterOpens In A New Window
Mesothelioma GuideOpens In A New Window
Mine Safety and Health AdministrationOpens In A New Window
National Fire Protection AssociationOpens In A New Window
National Institutes of HealthOpens In A New Window
National Safety CouncilOpens In A New Window
Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP)Opens In A New Window
Voluntary Protection Program (VPP)Opens In A New Window
Voluntary Protection Program Companies, by StateOpens In A New Window
Voluntary Protection Program Fact Sheet (OSHA FS-2009) (PDF)
Additional reading:
Safety and Health Programs: Recommended Practices (OSHA 3885-2016) (PDF)
Safety and Health Programs: Recommended Practices in Construction (OSHA 3886-2016) (PDF)
Safety and Health Programs: Safe + Sound – Ten Ways to Get Your Program Started (OSHA 3887-2018) (PDF)
Safety and Health Programs: Using Leading Indicators to Improve Safety and Health Outcome (OSHA 3970-2019) PDF
PA DOT Driver Safety Information Center
PA OSHA Consultation ProgramOpens In A New Window
PA Worker and Community Right To Know
Penn State Agricultural SafetyOpens In A New Window
Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency
Pennsylvania One Call SystemOpens In A New Window
Pennsylvania Opioid Data Dashboard
Workforce and Community Safety
If you have questions about this page, contact us at