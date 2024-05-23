Skip to agency navigation
    PATHS Links to Other Health & Safety-Related Websites

    Association of Safe Patient Handling ProfessionalsOpens In A New Window

    Bureau of Labor StatisticsOpens In A New Window

    Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety (BOIS)

    Center for Disease ControlOpens In A New Window

    Consumer Product Safety CommissionOpens In A New Window

    Department of TransportationOpens In A New Window

    Drug Free PennsylvaniaOpens In A New Window

    DrugRehab.comOpens In A New Window

    Environmental Protection AgencyOpens In A New Window

    Federal Emergency Management AgencyOpens In A New Window

    General Building Contractors Association – Toolbox TalksOpens In A New Window


    a    Marcellus Shale Education & Training CenterOpens In A New Window

    Mesothelioma GuideOpens In A New Window

    Mine Safety and Health AdministrationOpens In A New Window

    National Fire Protection AssociationOpens In A New Window


    National Institutes of HealthOpens In A New Window

    National Safety CouncilOpens In A New Window

    NIOSHOpens In A New Window

    OSHAOpens In A New Window

    Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP)Opens In A New Window

    Voluntary Protection Program (VPP)Opens In A New Window

    Voluntary Protection Program Companies, by StateOpens In A New Window

    Voluntary Protection Program Fact Sheet (OSHA FS-2009) (PDF)

    Additional reading:

    Safety and Health Programs: Recommended Practices (OSHA 3885-2016) (PDF)

    Safety and Health Programs: Recommended Practices in Construction (OSHA 3886-2016) (PDF)

    Safety and Health Programs: Safe + Sound – Ten Ways to Get Your Program Started (OSHA 3887-2018) (PDF)

    Safety and Health Programs: Using Leading Indicators to Improve Safety and Health Outcome (OSHA 3970-2019) PDF

    PA DOT Driver Safety Information Center

    PA OSHA Consultation ProgramOpens In A New Window

    PA Return To Work

    PA Worker and Community Right To Know

    Penn State Agricultural SafetyOpens In A New Window

    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

    Pennsylvania One Call SystemOpens In A New Window


    Pennsylvania Opioid Data Dashboard

    Workforce and Community Safety

