Tax Credits and Deductions for Barrier Removal

The Disabled Tax Credit is specifically geared to eligible small business for meeting increased expenses incurred in complying with the ADA. To qualify, a business must have fewer than 30 employees or a gross yearly income of less than $1 million. The allowable amount of tax credit is equal to 50 percent of the expenditures in excess of $250, but not more than $10,250. In other words, the maximum that can be claimed in any tax year under this provision is $5,125.

Eligible expenditures may include removing architectural, communication, or transportation barriers, providing qualified readers, taped texts, interpreters, the myriad of technical assistive devices, and offsetting the purchase or modification of equipment and devices for individuals with disabilities.