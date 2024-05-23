O&M/VRT Internship Career Opportunities

OVR BBVS continually accepts applications for Vision Rehabilitation Therapist (VRT) and Orientation & Mobility Specialist (O&M) Interns. OVR BBVS seeks outstanding applicants who are committed to helping individuals with disabilities achieve outcomes consistent with the individual's unique strengths, resources, priorities, concerns, abilities, capabilities, interests and informed choice.



O&M and VRT internship positions exist within BBVS' 6 district office locations. There must be an O&M or VRT vacancy in a district office for a paid intern to be hired for that district office. Several internship appointments are made during the course of a 12-month period.

**Pennsylvania residency is not required to apply.** Securing a paid internship has become a competitive process, as OVR recruits nationwide.