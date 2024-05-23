O&M/VRT Internship Career Opportunities

Statewide Internship Opportunities
OVR BBVS continually accepts applications for Vision Rehabilitation Therapist (VRT) and Orientation & Mobility Specialist (O&M) Interns. OVR BBVS seeks outstanding applicants who are committed to helping individuals with disabilities achieve outcomes consistent with the individual's unique strengths, resources, priorities, concerns, abilities, capabilities, interests and informed choice.
O&M and VRT internship positions exist within BBVS' 6 district office locations. There must be an O&M or VRT vacancy in a district office for a paid intern to be hired for that district office. Several internship appointments are made during the course of a 12-month period.
**Pennsylvania residency is not required to apply.** Securing a paid internship has become a competitive process, as OVR recruits nationwide.
Minimum Requirements
Orientation and Mobility Intern: Current enrollment in the final semester of an accredited bachelor's, master's or certificate program in orientation and mobility.
Vision Rehabilitation Therapist Intern: Current enrollment in the final semester of an accredited bachelor's, master's or certificate program in rehabilitation teaching, vision rehabilitation therapy, teacher of the visually impaired or education with a concentration in visual impairment.
Internship Salary and Benefits
Interns work full time and start at Standard Pay Schedule Group ST05, Level 01 (to access the standard pay schedule, visit OA's Compensation page and select **Standard**) with full benefits, such as vacation, sick leave, health insurance, group life insurance and other employee benefits. If you successfully complete the internship and obtain your graduate degree, you may then serve an additional two months as an intern to complete your probationary period and be promoted to Orientation and Mobility Specialist or Vision Rehabilitation Therapist with an increase in salary to Standard Pay Schedule Group ST07, Level 01.
Necessary Special Requirements
At the time that you apply, you must have authorization by your college or university for you to participate in the commonwealth's O&M/VRT Internship Program. At the time you start the internship, you must be enrolled in the final semester of your program. **You must apply the semester prior to the final semester of your master's degree program.**
Application Process
**Begin submitting the application materials at the beginning of the semester prior to the final semester of your academic program.** Information on how to apply for Pennsylvania Civil Service positions, including the Vision Rehabilitation Therapist and Orientation & Mobility Specialist Internships, and further information on employment opportunities can be obtained by visiting the Commonwealth's employment website.
Upon a conditional offer of employment, interns will need to submit a supplemental form from their department chairperson verifying that they are in good academic standing and their expected graduation date.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Inquiries
If you have questions about OVR O&M and VRT internship opportunities, please contact Danielle Frascella, OVR's HR Liaison, via phone at 717-772-6950 or email at Danielle Frascella's email.