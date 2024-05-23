Counselor - Career Opportunities in Pennsylvania

OVR continually accepts applications for Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor positions (job code 44831) and Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, Deaf and Hard of Hearing positions (job code 44829). OVR's ideal candidate is a positive, enthusiastic individual with excellent communication skills and strong interpersonal skills. A master's degree in vocational rehabilitation, mental health, special education, social work, human services, psychology, business administration, human resources, public administration, or a closely related field. Certified Rehabilitation Counselor (CRC) credentials or eligibility for CRC credentials is required.

*Pennsylvania residency is not required to apply and there is no competitive test. All positions are filled through the State Civil Service Commission.



All positions are in the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) within the Department of Labor and Industry. Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor positions exist throughout the state in OVR's 21 District Offices, including the Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation Services (BVRS), the Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services (BBVS), and at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) in Johnstown.

Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors in the Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation Services counsel customers with a wide range of physical and/or mental disabilities that present barriers to employment. Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors in the Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing counsel customers who are deaf or hard of hearing and who may use American Sign Language (ASL), other forms of sign and manual communication, or assistive technology. Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors in the Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services counsel customers with a range of visual impairments which present barriers to employment.

Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor positions in the Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services come under the provisions of the Child Protective Services Law. If you are a final candidate for one of these positions, you will have to provide reports on your background from such sources as the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. If you are a final candidate and not a Pennsylvania resident, you must also obtain a report of Federal Criminal History Record Information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.