Pennsylvania OVR Seeks VR Counselor, Deaf & Hard of Hearing

Requirements: A master's degree in vocational rehabilitation, mental health, special education, social work, human services, psychology, business administration, human resources, public administration or a closely related field; *or CRC credentials; *or proof of approval to sit for CRC exam as provided by CRCC. You may apply and be placed on the eligible list if you are in the final semester of your master's degree program.

Salary and benefits: Standard Pay Schedule Group ST07, Level 05 (to access the standard pay schedule, visit OA's Compensation page and select *Standard) with full commonwealth benefits available to new employees, including: medical benefits, life insurance, a retirement plan, annual and sick leave, twelve paid holidays and an optional deferred compensation savings plan. Permanent employees and their eligible dependents also receive supplemental health benefits after six months of employment. Supplemental health benefits include prescription drugs, dental, vision and hearing aid coverage.