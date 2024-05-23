Alternative Dispute Resolution

How can ADR help me?
ADR can provide several advantages over litigating a case to decision. These include:
- Saving time, money, and aggravation. If used at the right time, ADR can save one or both parties some of the costs and stress that come from trying a case to decision.
- Informality. ADR involves “off-the-record” conversations instead of sworn, recorded testimony and exhibits.
- Improved communications. Both sides have the chance to talk about their needs and interests. This can help the parties better understand one another, and find common ground for building an agreement.
- Results that are more predictable and better centered on your needs because you have some control. A judge’s decision is limited by the evidence presented and the law. A negotiated settlement can be tailored to suit the parties' needs rather than what one party can prove.
- Finality without repeated petition filings or appeals. If the judge approves a settlement agreement, the areas of disagreement are reduced or eliminated. This makes it less likely that appeals or more petitions will be filed.
Do I have to use ADR?
The decision of whether to settle your case is always yours. However, if you or your employer file a petition with the Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication, the law requires the workers' compensation judge to schedule mediation. This mediation is mandatory unless the judge concludes that it would be futile.
May I use ADR if I don't settle after mandatory mediation?
If the case does not settle at mandatory mediation, the parties may participate in voluntary ADR later in the proceedings. The parties may also request voluntary ADR later in the proceedings if the judge had previously found it futile.
Do I have to have an attorney?
The law does not require you to have an attorney in ADR. You may find that having an attorney makes ADR easier and gives you a better end result.
Note regarding informal conferences under Section 402.1 of the Workers’ Compensation Act: Each party may be represented, but the employer may only be represented by an attorney at an informal conference if the employee is also represented by an attorney.
Who would conduct the ADR session?
The judge assigned to hear your case will schedule a mandatory mediation with a judge designated by the Office of Adjudication.
The following workers’ compensation judges are available for voluntary ADR sessions where petitions are pending:
|Central District
|Eastern District
|Southeastern District
|Western District
Harrisburg Office
Pottsville Office
Scranton Office
Wilkes-Barre Office
Williamsport Office
Allentown Office
Bristol Office
Lancaster Office
Malvern Office
Reading Office
Philadelphia, Arch Street
Upper Darby
Altoona Office
Brookville Office
Clearfield Office
Erie Office
Greensburg Office
Johnstown Office
New Castle Office
Pittsburgh Office
Uniontown Office
Washington Office
Note: An individual judge’s availability may be limited by his or her schedule or workload.
What does it cost to use ADR?
There is no cost for ADR services if provided by a workers’ compensation judge.
How do I set up a voluntary ADR session on my case?
Informal conferences may be scheduled by filing the Notice of Request for an Informal Conference form (LIBC-753) with the judge hearing the pending petitions. This form is also available from any judge’s office. Both parties must sign the form. The district judge manager will assign the case to a judge other than the judge hearing the pending petitions.
The parties should first agree on a specific judge to request a voluntary mediation or settlement conference. Once they agree, they should contact that judge’s office directly to determine their availability. If the parties cannot agree on a judge to conduct the mediation or settlement conference, they should contact the district judge manager.
If you want more information or have other questions, contact the attorney representing you in your workers’ compensation case. If you do not have an attorney, contact the office of the judge assigned to hear your case.
ADR Contact Information
Judge Manager
Judges' Office
|Karen A. Wertheimer, Eastern District
1242 Veterans Highway
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 781-3274
|Allentown
Bristol
Lancaster
Malvern
Reading
|Robert J. Goduto, Central District
1010 N. 7th Street, Room 319
Harrisburg, PA 17102
(717) 783-4419
|Fee Review Hearing Office
Harrisburg
Pottsville
Scranton
Wilkes-Barre
Williamsport
|David A. Cicola, Western District
607 Main Street, Suite 100
Johnstown, PA 15901
(814) 533-2494
|Altoona
Brookville
Clearfield
Erie
Greensburg
Johnstown
New Castle
Pittsburgh
Uniontown
Washington
Holly San Angelo, Southeastern District
|Philadelphia
Upper Darby
Kelly Smith, Chief Counsel
|Office of Chief Counsel