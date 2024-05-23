Skip to agency navigation
    Alternative Dispute Resolution

    In alternative dispute resolution (ADR), the injured worker and employer representatives talk informally with the help of a workers' compensation judge. The judge helps the parties to settle the case by talking through their differences. ADR may take the form of mediation, a settlement conference or an informal conference.

    How can ADR help me?

    ADR can provide several advantages over litigating a case to decision. These include: 

    • Saving time, money, and aggravation. If used at the right time, ADR can save one or both parties some of the costs and stress that come from trying a case to decision.
    • Informality. ADR involves “off-the-record” conversations instead of sworn, recorded testimony and exhibits. 
    • Improved communications. Both sides have the chance to talk about their needs and interests. This can help the parties better understand one another, and find common ground for building an agreement. 
    • Results that are more predictable and better centered on your needs because you have some control. A judge’s decision is limited by the evidence presented and the law. A negotiated settlement can be tailored to suit the parties' needs rather than what one party can prove. 
    • Finality without repeated petition filings or appeals. If the judge approves a settlement agreement, the areas of disagreement are reduced or eliminated. This makes it less likely that appeals or more petitions will be filed.

    Do I have to use ADR?

    The decision of whether to settle your case is always yours. However, if you or your employer file a petition with the Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication, the law requires the workers' compensation judge to schedule mediation. This mediation is mandatory unless the judge concludes that it would be futile. 

    May I use ADR if I don't settle after mandatory mediation?

    If the case does not settle at mandatory mediation, the parties may participate in voluntary ADR later in the proceedings. The parties may also request voluntary ADR later in the proceedings if the judge had previously found it futile.

    Do I have to have an attorney?

    The law does not require you to have an attorney in ADR. You may find that having an attorney makes ADR easier and gives you a better end result.

    Note regarding informal conferences under Section 402.1 of the Workers’ Compensation Act: Each party may be represented, but the employer may only be represented by an attorney at an informal conference if the employee is also represented by an attorney.

    Who would conduct the ADR session?

    The judge assigned to hear your case will schedule a mandatory mediation with a judge designated by the Office of Adjudication.

    The following workers’ compensation judges are available for voluntary ADR sessions where petitions are pending:

    Central DistrictEastern DistrictSoutheastern DistrictWestern District

    Harrisburg Office
    Kevin Allen
    Wayne Dietrich
    Robert Goduto
    Thomas Kutz
    Karl Peckmann
    Patrick Sheldon

     

    Pottsville Office
    Wayne Fegley
    Rochelle Quiggle

     

    Scranton Office
    Patrick Cummings

     

    Wilkes-Barre Office
    Brian Hemak
    Joseph Sebastianelli
    Daniel Snyder

     

    Williamsport Office
    Debra Matherne

    Allentown Office
    Cathleen Sabatino

     

    Bristol Office
    Robert Benischeck
    Michael Rosen

     

    Lancaster Office
    Robert Goduto
    Robert O'Donnell

     

    Malvern Office
    Debra Bowers
    Joseph Hakun
    Kelly Melcher

     

    Reading Office
    Nathan Pogirski

    Philadelphia, Arch Street
    Audrey Beach
    Lawrence Beck
    Timothy Bulman
    Sandra Craig
    Stephen Harlen
    Denise Krass
    Francine Lincicome
    Andrea McCormick
    Holly San Angelo
    Todd Seelig

     

    Upper Darby
    Kathleen DiLorenzo
    Joseph Stokes

    Altoona Office
    Michael Hetrick
    Robert Vonada

     

    Brookville Office
    John McTiernan

     

    Clearfield Office
    Michael Koll

     

    Erie Office
    Carmen Lugo
    Jean Wright

     

    Greensburg Office
    William Gallishen
    Gerald Yanity

     

    Johnstown Office
     

    New Castle Office
    Alfred Benedict
    Jeffrey Russell
    Robert Steiner

     

    Pittsburgh Office
    Eric Abes
    Pamela Briston
    Anne Crilley
    Cheryl Ignasiak
    Steven Minnich
    Pamela Santoro

     

    Uniontown Office
    Anne Coholan

     

    Washington Office
    Charles Lawton

    Note: An individual judge’s availability may be limited by his or her schedule or workload.

    What does it cost to use ADR?

    There is no cost for ADR services if provided by a workers’ compensation judge.

    How do I set up a voluntary ADR session on my case?

    Informal conferences may be scheduled by filing the Notice of Request for an Informal Conference form (LIBC-753) with the judge hearing the pending petitions. This form is also available from any judge’s office. Both parties must sign the form. The district judge manager will assign the case to a judge other than the judge hearing the pending petitions.

    The parties should first agree on a specific judge to request a voluntary mediation or settlement conference. Once they agree, they should contact that judge’s office directly to determine their availability. If the parties cannot agree on a judge to conduct the mediation or settlement conference, they should contact the district judge manager.

    If you want more information or have other questions, contact the attorney representing you in your workers’ compensation case. If you do not have an attorney, contact the office of the judge assigned to hear your case.

    ADR Contact Information

    Judge Manager

    Judges' Office

    Karen A. Wertheimer, Eastern District
    1242 Veterans Highway
    Bristol, PA 19007
    (215) 781-3274
    		Allentown
    Bristol
    Lancaster
    Malvern
    Reading
    Robert J. Goduto, Central District
    1010 N. 7th Street, Room 319
    Harrisburg, PA 17102
    (717) 783-4419    		Fee Review Hearing Office

    Harrisburg
    Pottsville
    Scranton
    Wilkes-Barre
    Williamsport
    David A. Cicola, Western District
    607 Main Street, Suite 100
    Johnstown, PA 15901
    (814) 533-2494    		Altoona
    Brookville
    Clearfield
    Erie
    Greensburg
    Johnstown
    New Castle
    Pittsburgh
    Uniontown
    Washington

    Holly San Angelo, Southeastern District
    110 North 8th Street, Suite 401
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    (215) 560-2488

     

    		Philadelphia
    Upper Darby

    ​Kelly Smith, Chief Counsel
    651 Boast Street, 10th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17121
    (717) 787-4186

     

    		​Office of Chief Counsel