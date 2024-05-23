Paying Overpayments Online FAQs
Yes, the UC System can be used to make payments towards an overpayment of UC benefits. You must log in using your username and password to access the site and have a valid credit card to complete the transaction. The charge to your credit card will be labeled "PA UC Fund" on your financial institution transaction statement.
Online payment is not available for PUA overpayments. See "How can I make payments toward my PUA overpayment?
A convenience fee of $5.00 is charged to cover the administrative costs of online payments. There is no fee if you mail a certified check or money to:
Office of UC Benefits
UI Payment Services
P. O. Box 67503
Harrisburg, PA 17106-7503
Include your name and the last four digits of your social security number on the front of the check or money order. Personal checks are accepted but can take 60 to 90 days to clear our system. There is a fee for dishonored checks.
No, the UC System is only for claimants repaying overpayments of UC benefits (including PEUC, EB, or UC-related FPUC and LWA benefits).
Online payment is not available for PUA overpayments. See "How can I make payments toward my PUA overpayment?
Payments toward overpayments on a PUA claim, including FPUC and LWA overpayments, must be mailed to:
DO NOT SEND CASH. Certified checks or money orders should be made to "PA UC Fund." Your name and the last four digits of your social security number must be on the front of the check or money order. Personal checks are accepted but can take 60 to 90 days to clear our system. There is a fee for dishonored checks.
No, you may make partial payments toward your total by specifying the amount you wish to pay when prompted.
No. The Department of Labor & Industry does not offer formal payment agreements. You can make a partial payment or pay your balance in full.
There may be discrepancies in the amounts owed due to the recent interest accrual or decreases due to payments made. If you made a payment in the past 90 days and believe you have not received credit for it, call Benefit Payment Control at 717-787-4621 for assistance.
Processing of payments against your account balance can take 21 days to appear. If you made a payment in the past 90 days and believe you have not received credit for it, call Benefit Payment Control at 717-787-4621 for assistance.
General Overpayment FAQs
Waivers can be requested for overpayments that meet specific criteria. In order to be waived, the service center must have determined the overpayment is not your fault, the overpayment must have been classified as non-fraud and repaying the overpayments must be contrary to equity and good conscience.
The overpaid benefits must be from one of the following programs:
- Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA)
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)
- Lost Wages Assistance (LWA)
- Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC)
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
- Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)
Waivers may be approved if you provide sufficient financial information to prove that recoupment of the overpayment would be a severe hardship. These documents should include all household income (pay stubs) and expenses (bills) and any assets.
IMPORTANT: You must provide sufficient financial information to prove that recoupment of the overpayment would be a severe hardship. Otherwise, the department will reject your waiver request.
If an overpayment is eligible for a waiver, there will be a link in your dashboard to file the request. To look for the link, sign in to the UC Benefits Dashboard for DUA, MEUC, PEUC, and TRA claims or the PUA Dashboard for PUA claims.
Click the link for "View Your Benefit Summary," scroll down to the "Overpayment Determinations" grid and click the link for "Request Waiver."
To submit your supporting documents, use the link in the waiver request or click the link on your dashboard for "Provide Additional Documentation." You will be taken to the "Documents" section of your dashboard. Scroll down to the bottom of the list of documents and click the large blue "Upload a Document" button. Follow the directions on the next screen and click the "Save" button.
Alternately, you may send an email to the uchelp@pa.gov resource account with your documents as attachments. The subject should be "Waiver Request Documents." Be sure to include the following in the body of your email:
- Your full name as it appears on your claim
- Your phone number
- Your claimant ID number or last four digits of your Social Security number
- A brief list of the attachments
If a waiver is granted, you would receive a determination advising you that a waiver is granted. To view the determination, sign in to the UC Benefits Dashboard for DUA, MEUC, PEUC, and TRA claims or the PUA Dashboard for PUA claims.
Go to your message center, and look for a message with the subject "Notice of Determination Overpayment Waiver."
You can also see if the overpayment was waived by accessing your dashboard and clicking the link for "View Your Benefit Summary." The overpayment will display as being waived.
IMPORTANT: Granting the waiver does not change the underlying ineligibility of benefits.
Claimants who started repaying their overpayments via benefit offsets, checks, credit or debit card payments, and/or money orders may be eligible for refunds if they qualify for waivers. The department will issue full refunds to claimants if the paid benefits and refunds do not exceed the MBA of the PEUC claim, or maximum number of weeks for PUA. FPUC and MEUC can be refunded in full, but only if the corresponding PEUC or PUA week is fully or partially refunded.
If a refund is due, the payment will be issued through your most recent payment method. If that method expired, it will be issued by paper check.
If you are unsure about the status of your current payment method contact PA Treasury at 877-869-1956.
No, making partial payments will not stop interest from accruing on a fault overpayment. However, when you make a payment, it will decrease your principal, which will decrease the amount of interest that accrues in the future. When the principal amount is paid off, interest will stop accruing. The remaining interest on your balance must be repaid.
No. Any overpayment of UC or extended unemployment benefits (EB) due to fraud or unreported earnings is eligible for submission to the Treasury Offset Program (TOP). TOP allows the Department of Labor & Industry to intercept a claimant's federal income tax refund and apply the amount toward the overpayment balance. If your balance is eligible for recoupment under TOP, you will receive a notice by mail at least 60 days before the intercept will occur.
To satisfy a lien, the principal, interest, penalties, and lien fees must be paid in full. Request a payoff letter using the online Claimant Lien Payoff Request Form. If you cannot complete the online form, call 717-787-4621 for assistance.
The information provided on this site does not constitute a determination of eligibility to receive unemployment compensation.