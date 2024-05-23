If a waiver is granted, you would receive a determination advising you that a waiver is granted. To view the determination, sign in to the UC Benefits Dashboard for DUA, MEUC, PEUC, and TRA claims or the PUA Dashboard for PUA claims.



Go to your message center, and look for a message with the subject "Notice of Determination Overpayment Waiver."

You can also see if the overpayment was waived by accessing your dashboard and clicking the link for "View Your Benefit Summary." The overpayment will display as being waived.

IMPORTANT: Granting the waiver does not change the underlying ineligibility of benefits.

Claimants who started repaying their overpayments via benefit offsets, checks, credit or debit card payments, and/or money orders may be eligible for refunds if they qualify for waivers. The department will issue full refunds to claimants if the paid benefits and refunds do not exceed the MBA of the PEUC claim, or maximum number of weeks for PUA. FPUC and MEUC can be refunded in full, but only if the corresponding PEUC or PUA week is fully or partially refunded.