Unemployment compensation (UC) does not pay training costs or tuition. Training opportunities may be available through Pennsylvania’s CareerLink ® system. You may visit their website at www.pacareerlink.state.pa.us.

In addition, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) offers a variety of special programs, state grants and educational loans to help individuals access higher education. If you are interested in learning more about these programs, you may visit PHEAA's website at www.pheaa.org.

A federally funded program, the Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) Program, does cover certain workers. The TAA Program provides for training and other benefits (including continuing unemployment benefits while in approved training) for workers whose jobs were affected by imports or job relocation to other countries. In order to be eligible for this program, workers must be laid off from a company that has a certified petition with the United States Department of Labor. You can check to see if a petition has been filed and/or certified on the U.S. Department of Labor's website at http://www.doleta.gov/tradeact.