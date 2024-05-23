How to Obtain Benefits Information and Duplicate Forms

All requests by claimants for documents must be sent to the following address, and must include a check or money order made out to the Commonwealth of PA:

Disclosure Officer, Office of UC Benefits Policy

Department of Labor & Industry

Employer Information Center

651 Boas Street, Room 525

Harrisburg, PA 17121



Please note that all requests must be in writing and must include your name, SSN or PA UC account number, address, and telephone number in case a follow-up call is needed. For instructions on how to properly complete a request, please contact the Disclosure Officer at 717-783 3733.