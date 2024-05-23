You must mail or fax copies, not originals, of supporting documentation to the UC service center. Supporting documentation should include:

Standard Form 8, Notice to Federal Employee About Unemployment Compensation;

Standard Form 50, Notification of Personnel Action, or its equivalent;

and other documents such as Form W-2, Withholding Tax Statement, and/or pay stubs

If these documents are not immediately available, do not delay filing an initial application for benefits. Mail copies of all necessary documents to the UC service center as soon as those documents are available to you.

Click here for information on how to contact the UC office