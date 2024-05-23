Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) & Interstate Claims FAQs

When a major disaster has been declared by the president, DUA is generally available to any unemployed worker or self-employed individual who worked, or was scheduled to work in the disaster area at the time of the disaster; and due to the disaster:

No longer has a job or a place to work

Cannot reach his/her place of work

Cannot work due to damage to the place of work

Cannot work because of an injury caused by the disaster

An individual who becomes the head of household and is seeking work because the former head of household died as a result of the disaster may also qualify for DUA benefits.

The deadline to apply for DUA benefits for the folowing PA counties due to Tropical Storm Debby is November 12, 2024.