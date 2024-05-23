If you feel that the amount to be withheld is unfair, or you wish to raise any dispute, you are advised to contact your Domestic Relations Section (DRS).

Support withholding will continue until the UC benefits to which you are entitled are exhausted or until your county's DRS no longer requires withholding, whichever comes first. It is each county or state's DRS, not the Office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy, which can terminate child support attachments.

The "Support Withholding from Unemployment Compensation" (UCP-24) brochure is available here.