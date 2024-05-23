Benefit Appeal Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

If the Referee hasn't made a decision yet and you need more information added, you can ask to reopen the case by contacting the Referee's office. They'll look at your request and decide if it's okay. You need to write a letter to the Referee's office to ask.

If the Referee already made a decision and you're appealing to the Board, tell them about any new information you have in your appeal. You can also ask the Board for another hearing. They'll decide if they'll do that.