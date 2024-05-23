Unemployment Compensation Fraud

Fraudsters appear to be using Social Security numbers and other personally identifiable information to apply for and receive unemployment benefits. In many situations, the victims are unaware that their personal information has been compromised.



In general, take these steps to protect yourself against unemployment scams:

Never give out your personal information over email or text message. Do not wire money, and always ignore the following requests:

Communications related to your UC benefits from someone asking for money;



Someone who says they can help you file for your benefits for a fee; and



Anyone claiming to work for L&I who says they need a fee to complete your application.



Do not open or respond to unsolicited emails or text messages.

The UC SMS system is only used to alert claimants when a UC representative will be calling. Please save the 888-313-7284 - UC Hotline to verify calls or texts are from the UC Service Center.

Never give out your personal information on websites or social media channels – especially those that claim they can help you apply for UC benefits. Third parties can’t apply for your benefits.

For more information and tips on how you can protect yourself online, please visit the National Cybersecurity Alliance.

We will ask you for some personal identification information including the last four digits of your Social Security number if we call you, but we will not ask for your full SSN unless you call us.