Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Right to Know

    PA Worker & Community Right to Know

    The Pennsylvania Worker and Community Right to Know Act (Act 159 of 1984) created a system for communicating information about hazardous materials used, produced or stored at work sites within the commonwealth. The Department of Labor & Industry, through the Health & Safety Division, acts as the data collector between employers and the community.

    Under this law, all employers have some compliance responsibilities. The law defines an employer as any individual, partnership, corporation or association doing business in the commonwealth. Public sector employers and any other Non-OSHA covered employers must comply with the employees access to chemical information and training provisions applicable to their workplace environment. All employers must comply with the community provisions which provide hazardous chemical information to the public and emergency response agencies.

    If an alternate version of a form is needed but not available, please contact the Health & Safety Division at 717-772-1635 or email: RA-LI-BWC-SAFETY@PA.GOV

     

    Title/Description

    L&I Form
    Number

    Request for Information/Complaint Form

    LIBC-253

    Environmental Hazard Survey Form and Instructions

    LIBC-254

    Right to Know Steps

    LIBC-255

    After the Inspection

    LIBC-256

    Right to Know Leader's Guide

    LIBC-257

    Right to Know Overview

    LIBC-258

    Right to Know in Your Community

    LIBC-259

    Compliance Checklist for Public Sector Employers

    LIBC-260

    Online Hazardous Substance Survey Form (HSSF)

    LIBC-261

    Employee Workplace Notice

    LIBC-262

    La Ley del Derecho a Saber del Trabajador y la Comunidad de Pennsylvania

    LIBC-262 (ESP)

    Non-OSHA Covered Employers

    Non-OSHA covered employers (including public sector employers) are required to:

    • Post a Workplace Notice, which lists employee rights under the law. Complete and post a Hazardous Substance Survey Form (HSSF) annually, by April 1 of each year, and provide it to the Department of Labor and Industry, upon request.
    • Collect and maintain a file of Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDSs)/Safety Data Sheets (SDSs). The MSDSs/SDSs give detailed information on each hazardous substance in the workplace. MSDSs/SDSs must be made available to employees without intervention of a supervisor.
    • Complete an Environmental Hazard Survey Form (EHSF), if requested by the department, and make it available to employees.
    • Label all containers and ports of pipelines containing hazardous substances or hazardous mixtures in the workplace.
    • Label workplace containers and ports of pipelines containing any chemical.

    Provide copies of the HSSF, EHSF, and MSDSs/SDSs to local emergency response organizations, upon request.

    Bureau of Workers' Compensation

    Health & Safety Division

    651 Boas Street, 8th Floor

    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Phone: 717-772-1635

    Email: RA-LI-BWC-SAFETY@pa.gov

    Resources