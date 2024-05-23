The .gov means its official.

Unemployment Compensation

For UC Benefit Inquiries:

Go to our website at www.uc.pa.gov. Scroll down and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom left side of the page. You will find many ways to contact us. If you need further information, CHAT with a UC representative by clicking on WUC Live Chat”. You will be directed to a new webpage; simply click on the Chat icon tab on the top right side of the page to get started.

Or, Call the UC Service Centers at (833) 728-2367. Answer the prompted questions, and/or Select Option 2. This is the Employer line. Option 1 is for the UC Resource Center (UCRC) for Employer Relief from Charge, Monthly Statements, and other employer issues. Option 2 is to speak to a UCSC representative about claimant related issues. The Claimant line to speak to a service center representative is (888) 313-7284.

If you wish to obtain confidential UC records because you (or if you are an attorney for a claimant) no longer collect UC benefits and need proof of your last payment, or are inquiring about a Power of Attorney (POA), you may contact the Disclosure Officer, Office of Unemployment Compensation Service Centers, by calling (717)783-3733, or writing to:

Disclosure Officer, Office of UC Service Centers

Department of Labor and Industry

651 Boas Street, Room 525

Harrisburg, PA 17121

The Disclosure Officer may be able to assist you in obtaining records as permitted by the UC Law—in the instances above—without filing a Right to Know Law request.

REQUESTING DUPLICATE OR REVISED OCCUPANCY PERMITS—before submitting a Right to Know Law request:

The department does not retain copies of occupancy permits once such permits have been issued. However, please note that the department will generate a duplicate permit at the request of the building owner. Information regarding the process for making such a request can be found at: http://www.dli.pa.gov/ucc/Pages/Obtaining-Duplicate-or-Revised-Occupancy-Permits-Certificates.aspx

REQUESTING APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OR BUILDING PLANS—before submitting a Right to Know Law Request:

The Department of Labor and Industry maintains copies of all construction plans submitted and approved as part of a Fire and Panic or Uniform Construction Code permit application. The plans are preserved on 35mm microfilm, and reproduced copies are at a much smaller scale than the original plan pages.

Due to building security issues, copies of building plans are not considered public documents. They will only be released to:

The building owner.





The "design professional of record", i.e., the design professional who designed and sealed the original, approved plans.





A third party designated by the building owner.

The following link provides more information: http://www.dli.pa.gov/ucc/Pages/Obtaining-Copies-of-Approved-Construction-Plans.aspx

BOILER AND ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT SEARCHABLE DATABASE

The Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety has a searchable database for boiler and elevator equipment that can be found at this website to search for specific pieces of equipment found within the commonwealth: https://www.dlisecureweb.pa.gov/bois/Pages/BOIS_SEARCH/BOIS_SEARCH_search.aspx?search_type=loc

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR & INDUSTRY

RIGHT TO KNOW LAW POLICY, effective August 17, 2015



Pursuant to Section 504 of the Right-to-Know Law, Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law, 65 P.S. §67.101, et seq.



(RTKL), the Department of Labor & Industry ("Agency") sets forth the following policies, process, and procedures regarding responses by the Agency to requests made pursuant to the RTKL, in addition to complying with the policies set forth in Management Directive 205.36.