Workers who believe they have been misclassfied by their employer can obtain certain benefits, including:

Unemployment benefits if you are laid off

Health insurance

Workers’ compensation insurance

Retirement

Paid vacation

If you feel you, or someone you know, may be misclassified or know of a business that may have misclassified workers, please take a few moments to submit the Worker Misclassification Inquiry Form.

For general inquiries, call all Employer Tax Services at 866-403-6163 (option 1), weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.