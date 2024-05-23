Information for Workers
Workers who believe they have been misclassfied by their employer can obtain certain benefits, including:
- Unemployment benefits if you are laid off
- Health insurance
- Workers’ compensation insurance
- Retirement
- Paid vacation
If you feel you, or someone you know, may be misclassified or know of a business that may have misclassified workers, please take a few moments to submit the Worker Misclassification Inquiry Form.
For general inquiries, call all Employer Tax Services at 866-403-6163 (option 1), weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.