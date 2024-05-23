Tier II Reporting and the Pennsylvania Tier II System (PATTS)

The Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety/Pennsafe Program is the state repository for Tier II reports filed by Pennsylvania facilities' owners and/or operators. Under federal and state law, the county Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) and the responding local fire department(s) must also receive a Tier II copy. The Tier II form, as filed annually, provides state and local officials and emergency responders with specific information on hazardous chemicals present at a facility during the prior calendar year. Pennsylvania Tier II reports are filed online using the Pennsylvania Tier II System (PATTS). A Tier II submission via any other online or electronic reporting program does not meet the reporting obligations in Pennsylvania.

Because online Tier II information is immediately available for emergency responders, facilities within the Commonwealth are strongly encouraged to submit their Tier II reports using PATTS. PATTS requires a secure user ID and password for a facility representative to access the program. Approved facility users can access and print the PATTS User Manual from the PATTS resource page in the application. The system also provides a video tutorial to assist users with the online reporting process.

Tier II data as provided by facilities for prior years was converted into the PATTS system, providing a facility submitter with access to the complete Tier II reporting and billing history. In addition, the current data and attachments are rolled forward into the next year to make reporting faster and easier. PATTS accommodates annual, initial, revision, and update reporting online. The Annual Report for the prior calendar year is due by March 1. A Revision Report is utilized when a facility needs to amend a prior annual report submission. An Update Report can be utilized for changing information that is not substance-related but could be important in the event of an incident at a facility, such as changes in contact personnel, phone numbers, or email addresses for facility contacts listed on Tier II.