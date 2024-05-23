The Federal Bonding Program was created as an incentive to employers to hire "at-risk," hard-to-place job seekers and may provide an employer a business insurance policy that protects an employer against loss of money or property due to employee dishonesty. The bond is good for six months in the amount of $5,000 at no cost to the business or the employee. All jobs are bondable in private and public sectors, full and part-time positions, as well as jobs secured through temporary agencies. The bond goes into effect the first day of the job applicant’s employment and will terminate after six months. After the six months, continued coverage can be purchased under the program’s bond.