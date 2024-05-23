Skip to agency navigation
    WOTC & Federal Bonding Resources & Information

    The WOTC and Federal Bonding programs provide great opportunities for employers, businesses and individuals alike to leverage incentives and encourage a diverse and inclusive workplace.

    In an effort to make it easier to learn about the benefits of the WOTC and Federal Bonding programs and how to access them, we've created an easy step-by-step webinar that provides an overview of these programs for employers.

    In addition to our employer training, there are a variety of state outreach trainings available to educate various partners and staff on how the WOTC and Federal Bonding programs can benefit customers and help them achieve their employment goals.

    Trainings

    WOTC & Federal Bonding for Employers

    This recording provides an overview of the WOTC and Federal Bonding programs, and demonstrates how easy it is for employers to access in Pennsylvania.

    Helpful Resources

    WOTC Forms

    Helpful Websites

    WOTC contact

    PA Department of Labor and Industry
    Bureau of Workforce Development Operations
    Work Opportunity Tax Credit Services Unit
    651 Boas Street, 12th floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17121
    TEL: 1-800-345-2555
    Email: RA-BWPO-TaxCredits@pa.gov