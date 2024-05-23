WOTC & Federal Bonding Resources & Information

In an effort to make it easier to learn about the benefits of the WOTC and Federal Bonding programs and how to access them, we've created an easy step-by-step webinar that provides an overview of these programs for employers.
In addition to our employer training, there are a variety of state outreach trainings available to educate various partners and staff on how the WOTC and Federal Bonding programs can benefit customers and help them achieve their employment goals.
Trainings
WOTC & Federal Bonding for Employers
This recording provides an overview of the WOTC and Federal Bonding programs, and demonstrates how easy it is for employers to access in Pennsylvania.
Helpful Resources
WOTC Forms
Helpful Websites
WOTC contact
PA Department of Labor and Industry
Bureau of Workforce Development Operations
Work Opportunity Tax Credit Services Unit
651 Boas Street, 12th floor
Harrisburg, PA 17121
TEL: 1-800-345-2555
Email: RA-BWPO-TaxCredits@pa.gov