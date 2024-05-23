WOTC & Federal Bonding Resources & Information

In an effort to make it easier to learn about the benefits of the WOTC and Federal Bonding programs and how to access them, we've created an easy step-by-step webinar that provides an overview of these programs for employers.

In addition to our employer training, there are a variety of state outreach trainings available to educate various partners and staff on how the WOTC and Federal Bonding programs can benefit customers and help them achieve their employment goals.