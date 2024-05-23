Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN)

Plant Closing: An employer must give notice if shutting down an employment site will cause 50 or more employees to lose their jobs in 30 days. This excludes those who worked less than six months or fewer than 20 hours per week.

Mass Layoff: Similarly, notice is required for a mass layoff at an employment site. It affects 500 or more employees or 50-499 employees, making up over a third of the workforce. The same exceptions apply.

If job losses from two or more groups do not meet the above conditions, but together reach those levels in 90 days, notice is needed. This applies unless the employer proves the losses were due to separate actions or causes.