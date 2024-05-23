Skip to agency navigation
    PA CareerLink®

    Pennsylvania CareerLink® is a comprehensive career website. It contains resources for people looking for individuals, employers, and training providers.

    Visit PA CareerLink

    Individual job seekers

    Pennsylvania CareerLink® provies a wide range of resources for individual job seekers

    Pick which situation best describes you. Then you can access resources designed specifically for your situation:

    • Individuals with disabilities
    • Job seekers
    • Mature workers
    • Re-entering the workforce
    • Students and youth workers
    • Veterans
    • Interested in becoming an apprentice/pre-apprentice
    • Pre-employment transition services

     

    Employers

    Pennsylvania CareerLink® providers resources and support for business and organizations

    It offers such support as: 

    • Become a registered employer
    • Search for candidates
    • Learn about disability service partnerships
    • Learn more about apprenticeships
    • Report a new hire
    • Request assistance

    You can also access additional resources for all employers.

    Training providers

    If you are a training provider looking to provide training for job seekers, on Pennsylvania CareerLink® you can:

    • Sign in to My PA CareerLink Account
    • Search PA's ETPL for Providers and Available Trainings
    • Learn about Disability Service Partnerships
    • Explore labor market data

    You can also access training provider information. You can learn more about:

    • Online registration to qualify as an Eligible Training Provider (ETP)
    • Requirements to qualify as a PA Eligible Training Provider (ETP)
    • Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) training provider desk aid

    You can also access additional training provider resources. 