If you are a training provider looking to provide training for job seekers, on Pennsylvania CareerLink® you can:

Sign in to My PA CareerLink Account

Search PA's ETPL for Providers and Available Trainings

Learn about Disability Service Partnerships

Explore labor market data

You can also access training provider information. You can learn more about:

Online registration to qualify as an Eligible Training Provider (ETP)

Requirements to qualify as a PA Eligible Training Provider (ETP)

Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) training provider desk aid

You can also access additional training provider resources.