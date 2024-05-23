Individual job seekers
Pennsylvania CareerLink® provies a wide range of resources for individual job seekers.
Pick which situation best describes you. Then you can access resources designed specifically for your situation:
- Individuals with disabilities
- Job seekers
- Mature workers
- Re-entering the workforce
- Students and youth workers
- Veterans
- Interested in becoming an apprentice/pre-apprentice
- Pre-employment transition services
Employers
Pennsylvania CareerLink® providers resources and support for business and organizations.
It offers such support as:
- Become a registered employer
- Search for candidates
- Learn about disability service partnerships
- Learn more about apprenticeships
- Report a new hire
- Request assistance
You can also access additional resources for all employers.
Training providers
If you are a training provider looking to provide training for job seekers, on Pennsylvania CareerLink® you can:
- Sign in to My PA CareerLink Account
- Search PA's ETPL for Providers and Available Trainings
- Learn about Disability Service Partnerships
- Explore labor market data
You can also access training provider information. You can learn more about:
- Online registration to qualify as an Eligible Training Provider (ETP)
- Requirements to qualify as a PA Eligible Training Provider (ETP)
- Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) training provider desk aid
You can also access additional training provider resources.