Local Workforce Development Boards (LWDBs)

Pennsylvania's LWDBs connect the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, or L&I, with PA CareerLink® services for job seekers, workers, training providers and employers. LWDBs develop strategic plans for their region and set funding priorities for their areas.

The LWDBs work closely with L&I's workforce development program, the PA Workforce Development Board and regional stakeholders to ensure Pennsylvania workforce and employer – locally, regionally and statewide – are met.

There are 22 LWDBs in Pennsylvania. To learn more about your region's board, you can visit the website in the table below or contact your board directly. Please note the LWDB websites are not managed or operated by L&I and are not state government sites.