    Local Workforce Development Boards (LWDBs)

    Pennsylvania's local workforce development boards, or LWDBs, are part of our public workforce system – a network of state and local providers and programs that support local and regional economic development, and the education and training of Pennsylvania's workforce.

    Pennsylvania's LWDBs connect the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, or L&I, with PA CareerLink® services for job seekers, workers, training providers and employers. LWDBs develop strategic plans for their region and set funding priorities for their areas.

    The LWDBs work closely with L&I's workforce development program, the PA Workforce Development Board and regional stakeholders to ensure Pennsylvania workforce and employer – locally, regionally and statewide – are met.

    There are 22 LWDBs in Pennsylvania. To learn more about your region's board, you can visit the website in the table below or contact your board directly. Please note the LWDB websites are not managed or operated by L&I and are not state government sites.

    LWDBPhone NumberLWDB Website
    Berks
    		610-988-1363 (Director)http://www.co.berks.pa.us/Dept/WDB/Pages/default.aspx
    Bucks215-345-3484https://www.buckscounty.gov/544/Board-of-Directors
    Central570.568.6868www.advancecentralpa.org
    Chester610-344-6900www.chesco.org
    Delaware610-713-2200 (Director)www.delcoworks.org
    Lackawanna570-342-3649 (Director)www.lcwdb.org
    Lancaster717-735-0333www.lancastercountywib.com
    Lehigh Valley610-437-5627lvwib.org
    Luzerne-Schuylkill570-822-1101lswib.org
    Montgomery610-278-5950www.montcopa.org
    North Central814-245-1835workforcesolutionspa.com
    Northern Tier570-265-9103www.northerntier.org
    Northwest814-333-1286www.nwpajobconnect.org
    Philadelphia215-963-2100www.philaworks.org
    Poconos570-325-2462www.pcwia.org
    South Central800-932-0635scpaworks.org
    Southern Alleghenies814-949-6507 (Director)https://sapdc.org/workforce-development-board-2
    SW Corner724-229-5083 (Director)southwestcornerwdb.com
    Three Rivers412-552-7090www.partner4work.org
    Tri-County724-282-9341tricountywib.org
    West Central724-347-7855www.wcjp.org
    Westmoreland-Fayette724-755-2145www.westfaywib.org