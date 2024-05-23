Success Stories

Navon is a poet at heart and budding public speaker who found AmeriCorps at key moments in his life. He was looking for his next step forward and knew that when fate gives you an opportunity, you grab the chance. Navon started his AmeriCorps service work with City Year Philadelphia, and then heard about PowerCorpsPHL, a City of Philadelphia workforce development AmeriCorps program that addresses environmental sustainability and youth violence prevention. He applied to the program and was soon in the field maintaining community greenspaces, planting trees, clearing trails and other team-building activities. With new skills and confidence, Navon transitioned into a career training track as an Operations Fellow and was selected to work in Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) —an area that offers long-term career growth.

"PowerCorps showed me that I don’t have to make grand gestures in order to play my role in fighting this climate crisis, but can contribute by doing small things with great care and passion. We can all make a difference."



As a fellow, Navon had the opportunity to put his speaking skills to use and was invited to talk about his AmeriCorps experience at Senator Casey's Civilian Climate Corps Roundtable in September. The group discussed how the City of Philadelphia could address the climate crisis with well-paying, quality conservation jobs.

Throughout his fellowship, Navon's peers and managers singled him out for his exemplary work supporting teammates with their projects, and career goals. "It was his advocacy for the members that really seemed to keep him motivated," shared Mike Herrmann, Program Manager, PowerCorpsPHL. "He helped several members find the tools they needed to complete their term successfully."

As a result, Navon received the Impact Award in his cohort for his outstanding contributions to the culture of PowerCorpsPHL. "Navon embodied the spirit of service," echoed Gentris Jointe, Fellowship Manager. "The enrichment workshop Navon facilitated on the Harlem Renaissance not only communicated his passion for Black arts and culture, but inspired his peers to think about the impact they want to make on their communities."

After completing his AmeriCorps service with PowerCorps PHL, Navon secured an engineering aide trainee position at Rodriguez Consulting and then moved into a classroom-based land surveyor apprentice program. He wants to pursue this career path and is now waiting to see if he will be accepted into an intensive land surveyor apprentice program with the Philadelphia Water Department.