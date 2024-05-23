Contact the reporting company that transcribed the hearing to purchase copies of hearing transcripts.

If the hearing was transcribed by a Workers’ Compensation Office of Adjudication hearing stenographer, contact the stenographer in their Workers’ Compensation Office of Adjudication office.

If you are represented by an attorney, you should contact your attorney first, as they may already have purchased a copy of the transcript.

Sargents Court Reporting

210 Main Street

Johnstown, PA 15901

Phone: 1-800-727-4349 or 814-536-8908