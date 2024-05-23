Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Contact the reporting company that transcribed the hearing to purchase copies of hearing transcripts.

    If the hearing was transcribed by a Workers’ Compensation Office of Adjudication hearing stenographer, contact the stenographer in their Workers’ Compensation Office of Adjudication office.

    If you are represented by an attorney, you should contact your attorney first, as they may already have purchased a copy of the transcript.

    Sargents Court Reporting
    210 Main Street
    Johnstown, PA 15901
    Phone: 1-800-727-4349 or 814-536-8908