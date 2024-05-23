The .gov means its official.

Notice: It is the policy of the Philadelphia and Springfield Judges’ Office to schedule Mandatory Mediations as part of the scheduling order at the first hearing, unless deemed futile at that time by the adjudicating Judge. Only one Mandatory Mediation will be scheduled per dispute. The time frame for scheduling Mandatory Mediations will be determined with input from the parties, and the date provided shall be a firm date.

Going forward, no continuances will be granted for mandatory mediations. If there are extraordinary circumstances for the continuance, the mediating Judge may, at his or her discretion, consider a request to reschedule and conduct it as a voluntary mediation.

Requests for cancellation of Mandatory Mediations shall continue to be made to the adjudicating Judge, with a reason provided.

Mandatory mediations which have been cancelled will not be rescheduled.

Parties may always undertake to seek a mutually agreeable voluntary mediator and should contact that judge directly.