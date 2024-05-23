The .gov means its official.

Only one mandatory mediation shall be scheduled per dispute. Mandatory mediations shall not be rescheduled unless postponed or continued by the mediating judge.

Postponement of a mandatory mediation shall follow the rules for postponement of hearings under Section 131.13 of the Judges’ Rules. Requests for postponement shall not be made later than 10 calendar days prior to the mediation date.

Requests for cancellation of a mandatory mediation shall be made to the adjudicating judge. Mandatory mediations which have been cancelled will not be rescheduled.

A mandatory mediation will not be scheduled when a voluntary mediation has been requested and/or scheduled.