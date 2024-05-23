What Is EDI?
EDI is the computer-to-computer exchange of standard business data between companies and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Generally used within the workers' compensation insurance community to exchange accident, payment, insurance and medical information, EDI permits the transfer of large volumes of information more efficiently and accurately than in paper form.
EDI is submitted to PA by Trading Partners. Trading Partners are the claim administrators who use EDI to report claim data to the bureau.
How to Get Started
Before using EDI, trading partners and direct filers must review the Pennsylvania EDI Implementation Guide and complete the bureau's Trading Partner Agreement.
Bureau acceptance of First Reports and Subsequent Reports using EDI is contingent upon receipt of a properly completed Trading Partner Agreement Packet, including a signed agreement and successful testing. The bureau will issue a letter to all new partners upon successful implementation.
There are three methods for insurance carriers, third-party administrators and self-insured employers to submit EDI transactions to the bureau:
- By way of the EDI Web portal via the user’s WCAIS dashboard. Companies interested in this option must submit a completed Web portal Trading Partner Agreement as well as register to use the Workers’ Compensation Automation and Integration System or WCAIS.
- Use of a transaction partner. Companies interested in submitting transactions using this option must complete a Trading Partner Agreement.
- Interested companies may also apply to become a Pennsylvania direct filer. To be added to the waiting list to become a direct filer, companies must meet criteria and submit an application.
Training Resources
Recorded EDI webinars covering basic, first reports of injury, subsequent reports of injury and Web portal training are available here along with valuable WCAIS educational resources.
For more information on Pennsylvania's EDI program:
WCAIS Customer Support –Questions may be sent directly to the bureau by using the Customer Support feature in WCAIS. Click on the Customer Service Center dropdown menu in the upper right corner of your WCAIS Screen. Select "Submit a ticket" and choose the appropriate category and subcategory.
EDI website – Browse the EDI website pages for FAQ’s, alerts and updates, technical information and documents, as well as procedures and explanations to help claims administrators navigate EDI processes and prepare for future updates.
Information Services Helpline – You may also contact bureau helpline staff at:
Email: RA-LI-BWC-Helpline@pa.gov
Toll Free inside PA: 800-482-2383
Local outside PA: 717-772-4447
EDI Standards
The Bureau of Workers' Compensation uses the Claims Release 3 EDI standards developed by the International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions (IAIABC), a private association of workers' compensation professionals from private and public sectors with a basic objective to strengthen and improve the administration of workers' compensation law globally.