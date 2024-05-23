Procedures for Completing an Application for Fee Review

The medical cost containment measures capped medical fees at 113 percent of the Medicare reimbursement applicable as of December 31, 1994, for comparable services rendered. These rates are adjusted annually by the percentage change in the statewide average weekly wage. Other fee schedule adjustments may also be made to recognize Medicare code changes and geographic provisions.

If no Medicare payment mechanism exists for a particular treatment, accommodation, product or service, the amount of the payment made to a health care provider is 80 percent of either the usual and customary charge in the geographic area where rendered, or the actual charge, whichever is lower.