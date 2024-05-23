​Ensure Your Address is Correct

It is essential that our team has the accurate mailing addresses for SWIF recipients to ensure that the new debit cards are delivered promptly and correctly.

Any SWIF recipient who has moved since initially applying for benefits should contact their adjuster to provide their current mailing address as soon as possible.

Watch Your Mail for the Money Network Prepaid Debit Card

All SWIF recipients receiving Money Network cards to replace existing ReliaCards are encouraged to carefully watch their mail for a plain white envelope with an Omaha, Nebraska, return address. They should remove their new Money Network cards before discarding the envelope, and follow the included directions for selecting a PIN and activating their card as soon as possible.