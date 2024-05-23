2022 = $98,922
2023 = $84,139
As of April 1, 2024 Commercial 4.111% and Coal 2.505%
A PPO is a Preferred Provider Organization, it is a list or "panel" of designated health care providers specializing in workers' compensation by providing goal oriented medical treatment from board certified physicians that will facilitate a prompt recovery and a successful return to work.
The Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act gives employers the right to establish a panel of designated health care providers, when properly posted in the workplace and acknowledged by all employees, injured workers must seek treatment for their work related injuries with one of the designated providers for 90 days from the date of the first visit.
SWIF realizes that it's vital that businesses take prudent steps in controlling their workers' compensations costs.
Reduced workers' compensation medical and indemnity costs, a goal orientated treatment plan for your injured workers and improved treatment outcomes.
Yes, administered through KeyScripts.
Injured workers with compensable claims will automatically receive a pharmacy card listing the 4 closest pharmacies near your home.
You will receive your prescriptions faster, pay nothing out of pocket, reduce unnecessary phone calls and become eligible for home delivery.
Contact KeyScripts at 1-866-446-2848 with questions, or to locate the KeyScripts Network pharmacy nearest you.
A RTW program is a proactive approach in restoring injured workers back to their former lifestyle in the safest and most effective manner possible.
Workplace injuries, illnesses and accidents are costly to the employer and the employees. Preventing injuries is the best way to protect workers while controlling workers compensation costs. Employers and workers need a way to manage injuries if they occur. An effective RTW program assists in assuring that the worker obtains medical care during the initial stages of recovery, and during the subsequent return to productive employment.
For the Employer - Reduced staff turnover and training costs, reduced fraudulent claims, saves indemnity expenses, overtime costs, improve morale and employee relations.
For the Employee - Increase self-esteem, contributes to a faster recovery by keeping the injured worker mentally and physically conditioned, maintains social contact with fellow employees and reduces negative financial impact many injured employees experience.
Final Result - A Win-Win for everyone.
SWIF assigns the appropriate classification code(s) and multiplies the rate by every $100 of payroll to produce the base premium. The base premium is then multiplied by any applicable Experience Modification or Premium Discount. The total is the Estimated Annual Premium.
The minimum premium applies whenever the actual premium is less than the minimum premium for the selected classification code(s).
An Officer Exemption Form is a notice of rejection for Workers' Compensation coverage. When an Officer of a Corporation elects not to be covered by Workers' Compensation, they complete an "Application for Executive Officer Exemption Form" (LIBC 509) and an "Executive Officer Declaration Form" (LIBC 513). An Officer Exemption Form is only necessary for Corporations, since Sole Proprietors and Partners are automatically excluded from coverage. These Forms can be obtained from SWIF or the Bureau of Workers' Compensation, 1171 S. Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104-2501; telephone (717) 787-3567.
SWIF does not provide Workers' Compensation Insurance coverage for states other than Pennsylvania. It does, however, afford coverage for Pennsylvania hired employees who are injured out-of-state pursuant to the Extraterritorial Provisions of the Workers' Compensation Act. Although it is a very fact specific area of the law, the general rule is that coverage will be afforded to an individual hired in Pennsylvania, but assigned to work out-of-state on a temporary basis. Any benefits paid will be made pursuant to Pennsylvania law and not the law of the state where the work injury occurred. This is a complex and difficult area of the law, where questions of coverage and compensability often turn on the facts surrounding the employee's hire and the insured's business presence out-of-state. Such questions often require the advice of an insurance broker or lawyer. Obviously, it is better that these questions be addressed before an injury occurs.
The services include, but are not limited to, on-site surveys, accident prevention training programs, and safety committee training. (See Loss Control Notice of Availability of Services)
Contact the Loss Control Manager at (570) 963-4635 to discuss your needs.
SWIF offers posters, and videos that can assist you in training your employees or raising their level of awareness about Workplace Safety. (See Available Safety Materials)
No. These services are included in your policy premium.
Report any work-related injury immediately to your employer. Your employer will then report your injury to SWIF.
On all reported claims, you will be contacted by letter from SWIF assigning a # to your claim. If your injury causes you to lose work for 7 days, you will be contacted by a SWIF Investigator working from the district office serving your geographic location.
Your benefits are based on your wages at the time of your injury.
All medical bills falling under the Workers' Compensation Act and applying to your accepted claim will be honored.
After your lost time claim is investigated and accepted, you should expect to receive a check within ten (10) working days.
SWIF offers several services to see that you receive the best medical care for your injuries and the best vocational opportunities for your return to the workforce.
Ensure Your Address is Correct
It is essential that our team has the accurate mailing addresses for SWIF recipients to ensure that the new debit cards are delivered promptly and correctly.
Any SWIF recipient who has moved since initially applying for benefits should contact their adjuster to provide their current mailing address as soon as possible.
Watch Your Mail for the Money Network Prepaid Debit Card
All SWIF recipients receiving Money Network cards to replace existing ReliaCards are encouraged to carefully watch their mail for a plain white envelope with an Omaha, Nebraska, return address. They should remove their new Money Network cards before discarding the envelope, and follow the included directions for selecting a PIN and activating their card as soon as possible.
No. You do not need to request a Money Network prepaid debit card. One will be sent automatically to the address on record with Labor & Industry.
In 2022, as its contract with U.S. Bank for the ReliaCard® was coming to an end, the Pennsylvania Treasury Department selected Money Network as the successful bidder to provide debit card services to the SWIF program following an extensive and open competitive procurement process.
Money Network Financial, LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiserv, headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The Money Network prepaid debit card is issued by My Banking Direct, a service of New York Community Bank.
The last date that SWIF benefit payments will be loaded to your ReliaCard® is February 28, 2023.
Yes. If you would prefer to receive benefit payments by direct deposit, you can change your payment method by contacting their claims adjuster.
If you have a balance on your ReliaCard® after February 28, 2023, you will be able to access your remaining funds and use your ReliaCard® as usual.
ReliaCard® balances WILL NOT transfer to the new Money Network prepaid debit card. You should continue to use your ReliaCard® until the balance reaches $0. You may also choose to transfer remaining funds to personal savings or checking accounts.
No. Your ReliaCard® will remain active until the balance reaches $0.
However, note that ReliaCards have a three-year expiration. If your card has a balance and is active, U.S. Bank will automatically reissue a card to the mailing address on file about 45 days prior to the expiration printed on the card.
For users who have an expired ReliaCard or had their card lost or stolen, please call U.S. Bank ReliaCard® at 888-233-5916 or 888-233-5916 TTY to receive a new card. To access your balance and account information, please visit www.usbankreliacard.com.
If you use the Bill Pay or similar functions of your ReliaCard®, you should pay very close attention to your account balance starting on February 28, 2023. Since no new benefit payments will be loaded to your ReliaCard® after that date, you should confirm that the remaining balance in your account is adequate to cover any bills you intend to pay using funds from that account.
Yes. The ReliaCard® cardholder website and U.S. Bank ReliaCard® mobile app will remain available to support claimants with continuing balances on their ReliaCard®.
SWIF is now accepting credit card payments on eligible canceled or non-renewed policies through Payeezy.
Note: Credit card information will not be saved or stored. Once the transaction has been processed and completed, all personal information is discarded.
No, but you can call the Collections Department to discuss payment options by calling (570) 614-1543 or (570) 941-1678 or emailing RA-LISWIFCOLLECT@PA.GOV.
Fax: (717) 525-5140
Yes. However, the insured would need to call the Collections Department to initiate those transactions. The insured would also be responsible for two convenience fees, as they would need to complete two separate transactions.
Your policy must be cancelled or non-renewed. Your policy must have the final audit "Completed" processed and billed.
- FEIN number
- Policy number
- Credit card - VISA, MasterCard, Discover and American Express are accepted
- Credit card billing address
- The credit card's security code and expiration date
Yes, SWIF would accept the payment and notify the Attorney General's Office.
SWIF has joined with other state agencies to offer the Keystone ID, a single, secure way to access multiple commonwealth services. Before paying with your credit card, you will be asked to register for or sign in with a Keystone ID. You will be required to sign up or sign in with a log in and password which will then allow you to enter Payeezy's secure site to pay your bill with your credit card. You are only required to sign up once but will need to remember your log in and password for future transactions.
- A $20.00 convenience fee will be added to your total at the end of your transaction, before checkout. This fee is non-refundable.
- Once your transaction is completed, your credit card will be charged that day and you will receive an email notification of your transaction.
- Please allow up to three (3) business days for online payments to be reflected on your account balance.
- All refunds will be issued by check. Please note that refund requests may take up to 10 days for processing.
If you do not pay your balance due with the State Workers' Insurance Fund (SWIF) by your billing due date, your account will go into collections. A set of Collection letters will go out allowing you 30 days to make your payment to SWIF. If at that point no payment or communication is made on your account, the account will then be sent to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General (AG).
Commonwealth Attorneys Act, 71 P.S. Section 732-204(c) states: "The Attorney General shall collect, by suit or otherwise, all debts, taxes and accounts due the Commonwealth which shall be referred to and placed with the Attorney General's for collection by any Commonwealth Agency; the Attorney General shall keep a proper docket or dockets, duly indexed, of all such claims, showing whether they are in litigation and their nature and condition."
This statute is what allows us to refer accounts to the AG, but it is the Management Directive 310.10 that sets forth the procedure that can be used by an agency to collect and refer accounts to the AG's office. Management Directive 310.10 states its purpose: "to establish policy and guidelines for collection accounts due to the Commonwealth and to provide procedures for depositing collections made by the Office of Attorney General, Financial Enforcement Section, and for billing state agencies for collection expenses."