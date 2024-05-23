Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Loss Prevention

    Notice of Availability of Services

    The Pennsylvania State Workers’ Insurance Fund (SWIF) provides Accident and Illness Prevention Services through its internal staff, as well as contracted third-party Loss Prevention consultants. 

    All third-party service providers meet the qualification standards established by the Department of Labor & Industry, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC).

    Accident and illness prevention services that are maintained or provided for policyholders:

    • On-site initial and follow-up surveys: to identify existing or potential accident and illness hazards or safety program deficiencies.
    • Written recommendations to address observed deficiencies.
    • Analysis of accident causes at worksites
    • Accident- and  illness-prevention program evaluations
    • Industrial hygiene surveys
    • Industrial health services
    • Accident- and illness-prevention training programs
    • Consultations regarding specific safety and health problems
    • Pre-operational process reviews
    • Assistance to establish an effective safety committee training
    • Initial training to qualify a safety committee to qualify for the BWC 5 percent annual safety credit

    Employers must apply to BWC for initial or annual renewal certification of their workplace safety committee to be eligible for a 5 percent credit on their annual workers’ compensation insurance premium. Renewal credits are applied to the next renewal period.

    Questions may be directed to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Health & Safety Division at 717-772-1635, SWIF, or your insurance agent/broker.

    For additional safety resources including free webinars, please email the Bureau of Workers' Compensation, PATHS unit, at: ra-li-bwc-paths@pa.gov.

    Additionally, labor-management safety committees, as part of an overall safety program, can help reduce work-related diseases and injuries in the workplace.

    For additional information about these services, contact the SWIF Loss Prevention Department at 570-963-4624 or 570-614-5977.