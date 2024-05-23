Employers must apply to BWC for initial or annual renewal certification of their workplace safety committee to be eligible for a 5 percent credit on their annual workers’ compensation insurance premium. Renewal credits are applied to the next renewal period.

Questions may be directed to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Health & Safety Division at 717-772-1635, SWIF, or your insurance agent/broker.

For additional safety resources including free webinars, please email the Bureau of Workers' Compensation, PATHS unit, at: ra-li-bwc-paths@pa.gov.

Additionally, labor-management safety committees, as part of an overall safety program, can help reduce work-related diseases and injuries in the workplace.

For additional information about these services, contact the SWIF Loss Prevention Department at 570-963-4624 or 570-614-5977.