All third-party service providers meet the qualification standards established by the Department of Labor & Industry, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC).
Accident and illness prevention services that are maintained or provided for policyholders:
- On-site initial and follow-up surveys: to identify existing or potential accident and illness hazards or safety program deficiencies.
- Written recommendations to address observed deficiencies.
- Analysis of accident causes at worksites
- Accident- and illness-prevention program evaluations
- Industrial hygiene surveys
- Industrial health services
- Accident- and illness-prevention training programs
- Consultations regarding specific safety and health problems
- Pre-operational process reviews
- Assistance to establish an effective safety committee training
- Initial training to qualify a safety committee to qualify for the BWC 5 percent annual safety credit
Employers must apply to BWC for initial or annual renewal certification of their workplace safety committee to be eligible for a 5 percent credit on their annual workers’ compensation insurance premium. Renewal credits are applied to the next renewal period.
Questions may be directed to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Health & Safety Division at 717-772-1635, SWIF, or your insurance agent/broker.
For additional safety resources including free webinars, please email the Bureau of Workers' Compensation, PATHS unit, at: ra-li-bwc-paths@pa.gov.
Additionally, labor-management safety committees, as part of an overall safety program, can help reduce work-related diseases and injuries in the workplace.
For additional information about these services, contact the SWIF Loss Prevention Department at 570-963-4624 or 570-614-5977.