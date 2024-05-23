The .gov means its official.

If a party disagrees with the UC Board of Review’s decision, the party has the right to file an appeal to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania. An appeal to the Commonwealth Court may be filed within 30 days of the mailing date of the Board’s decision. The UC Board of Review has nothing to do with the filing or processing of further appeals to the Court, nor does it represent either the claimant or the employer before the Court. Petitions may be filed in person or by mail. If mailing, you may wish to use a U.S. Postal Service Certificate of Mailing, Form 3817. You may obtain the form at the post office or on the USPS website, but a USPS employee must complete it at the post office.

Prior to filing a petition for review with the Commonwealth Court, a party may wish to consult an attorney. If a claimant qualifies, free legal assistance may be available from local legal services organizations, local bar associations or law school clinics.

COMPLETE AND MAIL YOUR 3817 FORM AND PETITION TO:

Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Judicial Center

601 Commonwealth Avenue, Suite 2100

P.O. Box 69185

Harrisburg, Pa. 17106-9185

Also

Mail a Copy of the Petition by Certified Mail, Return Receipt Requested to:

Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Secretary

16th Floor, Strawberry Square

Harrisburg, Pa. 17120 Unemployment Compensation Board of Review

Department of Labor and Industry

651 Boas Street, 10th Floor

Harrisburg, Pa. 17121

Mail a copy of the Petition by First-Class Mail to:

If Claimant Appealing to Court: To the Employer

or

If Employer Appealing to Court: To the Claimant

If you have any questions regarding the filing of a petition for review with the Commonwealth Court, you may call:

717-255-1650

Requesting the UC Board of Review to Reconsider its Decision



A party aggrieved by a Board decision may submit a request to the Board to reconsider the decision. The request must be submitted no later than 15 days after the decision mailing date. Reconsideration will be granted only under very limited circumstances, for “good cause.” The Board, in most cases, cannot revisit its previous credibility determinations. Also, the Board will not accept additional evidence, unless the party could not have presented the evidence at an earlier stage.

The submission of a request for reconsideration to the Board does not extend the time limit for filing a petition for review with Commonwealth Court.

The information provided on this site does not constitute a determination of eligibility to receive unemployment compensation.​