UC Board of Review Referee Office Locations

The appeals referee offices are part of an appellate body that reviews appeals of determinations issued by the UC Service Centers. As such, the staff in the referee offices are prohibited from giving guidance on claims.

If you are attempting to reach a UC Service Center representative or to obtain claim information please call (888) 313-7284, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday & Tuesday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

NOTE: If you elect to correspond by email please be careful to note the EXACT email address as it appears. The UC Board of Review cannot be responsible for misdirected emails. Please be advised that the department cannot guarantee the security of personally identifiable information submitted electronically.

​Referee Offices