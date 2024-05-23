Skip to agency navigation
    UC Board of Review Referee Office Locations

    The contact information provided below for the appeals referee offices is provided to assist individuals involved in appeals of unemployment compensation determinations.

    The appeals referee offices are part of an appellate body that reviews appeals of determinations issued by the UC Service Centers. As such, the staff in the referee offices are prohibited from giving guidance on claims.

    If you are attempting to reach a UC Service Center representative or to obtain claim information please call (888) 313-7284, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday & Tuesday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

    NOTE: If you elect to correspond by email please be careful to note the EXACT email address as it appears. The UC Board of Review cannot be responsible for misdirected emails. Please be advised that the department cannot guarantee the security of personally identifiable information submitted electronically.

    ​Referee Offices

    Bethlehem Referee Office
    224 Nazareth Pike, Unit 11
    Bethlehem, PA 18020-9080
    Phone: 610-746-3804
    Fax: 610-746-3806
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Bethlehem@pa.gov

    Bristol Referee Office
    1250 Veterans Hwy, Suite G-11
    Bristol, PA 19007-2563
    Phone: 267-550-9578
    Fax: 215-781-3207
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Bristol@pa.gov

    Erie Referee Office
    3100 Lovell Place
    Erie, PA 16503-2618
    Phone: 814-871-4638
    Fax: 814-878-5814
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Erie@pa.gov

    Franklin Referee Office
    429 13th Street, Suite 1
    Franklin, PA 16323-1397
    Phone: 814-437-4103
    Fax: 814-437-4104
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-OilCity@pa.gov

    Greensburg Referee Office
    144 N. Main Street, Suite 1B
    Greensburg, PA 15601-2404
    Phone: 724-858-3930
    Fax: 724-830-2049
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Greensbur@pa.gov

    Harrisburg Referee Office
    651 Boas Street, Room 402
    Harrisburg, PA 17121-0751
    Phone: 717-214-4300
    Fax: 717-705-0881
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Harrisbur@pa.gov

    Hermitage Referee Office
    1621 Dutch Lane, Suite 103
    Hermitage, PA 16148-3010
    Phone: 724-962-6092
    Fax: 724-962-6098
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Sharon@pa.gov

    Johnstown Referee Office
    319 Washington Street, Suite 226
    Johnstown, PA 15901-1624
    Phone: 814-533-2381
    Fax: 814-533-2412
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Johnstown@pa.gov

    King of Prussia Referee Office
    100 Ross Road, Suite 210
    King of Prussia, PA 19406-2110
    Phone: 484-250-7120
    Fax: 610-337-1877
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-King@pa.gov

    Lancaster Referee Office
    1850 William Penn Way, Suite 204
    Lancaster, PA 17601-6758
    Phone: 717-299-7554
    Fax: 717-290-1952
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Lancaster@pa.gov

    Philadelphia Referee Office
    801 Market St., Suite 4027
    Philadelphia, PA 19107-3119
    Phone: 215-560-2845
    Fax: 215-560-2816
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Philadelp@pa.gov

    Pittsburgh Referee Office
    301 5th Avenue, Suite 340
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2438
    Phone: 412-565-5388
    Fax: 412-565-2324
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Pittsburg@pa.gov

    Reading Referee Office
    625 Cherry Street, Room 243
    Reading, PA 19602-1152
    Phone: 610-378-4100
    Fax: 610-378-4456
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Reading@pa.gov

    Scranton Referee Office
    1016 Pittston Avenue, Suite 300
    PNU/PNCC Building
    Scranton, PA 18505-4174
    Phone: 570-963-4658
    Fax: 570-963-3497
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Scranton@pa.gov

    Springfield Referee Office
    760 W Sproul Rd, Ste 300
    Springfield, PA 19064-4004
    Phone: 610-938-9472
    Fax: 610-338-2299
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Springfie@pa.gov

    Wilkes Barre Referee Office
    8 W. Market Street, Suite 310
    Wilkes Barre, PA 18701-1816
    Phone: 570-301-1520
    Fax: 570-301-1523
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-WilkesBar@pa.gov

    Williamsport Referee Office
    208 W. Third Street, Suite 201
    Williamsport, PA 17701-6441
    Phone: 570-327-3539
    Fax: 570-321-0917
    Email: ra-li-ucbr-Williamsp@pa.gov

     

    General Contact Information

    UC Board of Review

    651 Boas St., Room 1116

    Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750

    Email: ra-li-ucbr-CentralOf@pa.gov

    Fax: 717-787-6125