Appealing a Determination to a UC Referee

Appeals may be filed:

online from your UC account (for more details, you can watch this YouTube video How to File an Appeal Online);

by completing the Petition for Appeal (included with your determination), and mailing or faxing the appeal to the department;

by mailing or faxing an appeal letter to the department Mail Processing Unit

651 Boas St, 5th Fl

Harrisburg PA 17121

by emailing an appeal to the department at UCAppeals@pa.gov; or



by delivering a petition for appeal or appeal letter in-person to a PA CareerLink® office.

An appeal letter must include the name and address of the claimant, the Social Security number of the claimant (if known), the date of the determination being appealed, the reason for the appeal, and the name and address of the individual filing the appeal. Please be advised that the department cannot guarantee the security of personally identifiable information submitted electronically.

If a party receives a notice of a determination but is not able to file an appeal from that determination electronically through the UC System, the party must use one of the other methods to file an appeal, such as USPS mail, email, fax or personal delivery, as described below. The Petition for Appeal (UC-46B) form can be found here.





NOTE: Appeals that are sent by fax should only include the last four digits of the claimant's Social Security number, for example, xxx-xx-1234.

Appeals should be mailed to:

Or Faxed to :855-728-2329

You may not file an appeal in person at a UC service center.

If you appeal by mail:

US Postal Service: The filing date is the US Postal Service postmark date, the date of a Postal Service certificate of mailing or the date of a Postal Service certified mail receipt. In the absence of these dates, the filling date is the date of a postage meter mark. In the absence of all of the above dates, the filing date is the date the department receives the appeal.

Common Carrier : The filing date is the date the envelope containing the appeal is delivered to a common carrier. If that date cannot be determined, the filing date is the date the department receives the appeal.

: The filing date is the date the envelope containing the appeal is delivered to a common carrier. If that date cannot be determined, the filing date is the date the department receives the appeal. If the sources above are not available, the date the appeal is filed will be the date it is received by the department.

If you appeal by fax: