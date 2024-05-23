Skip to agency navigation
    Western Wayne Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Western Wayne School District
    PERA-C-22-283-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Delaware County Prison Employees Independent Union v. Delaware County George W. Hill Correctional Facility
    PERA-C-22-170-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    United Mine Workers of America, Local 522 v. Westmoreland County
    PERA-C-23-41-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Mt. Pleasant Township
    PF-R-23-65-W
    (Order Directing Submission of Eligibility List)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Schuylkill Valley School District
    PERA-D-23-76-E
    (Order Directing Submission of Eligibility List)

    FOP PA Conservation Police Officers Lodge 114 v. Commonwealth of PA
    PF-C-22-51-E/PF-C-22-53-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Sharpsburg Borough
    PF-R-23-28-W (PF-R-41-W)
    (Order Directing Submission of Eligibility List)

    Allegheny County Prison Employees Independent Union v. County of Allegheny
    PERA-C-22-142-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    PSCOA v Commonwealth of PA
    PERA-C-22-277-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1 v City of Pittsburgh
    PF-C-22-59-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Fraternal Order of Police White Rose Lodge 15 v City of York
    PF-C-22-48-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Avonworth School District
    PERA-U-23-17-W (PERA-R-13-345-W)
    (Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)

    FOP Washington Lodge 17 v. City of Easton
    PF-C-22-52-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of County of Bucks
    PERA-U-22-125-E (Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)
    PERA-U-22-177-E(Proposed Order of Dismissal)

    Service Employees International Union, Local 668 v. County of Allegheny
    PERA-C-22-131-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Borough of Summit Hill
    PF-U-22-44-E
    (Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)

    Allegheny County Prison Employees Independent Union v. County of Allegheny
    PERA-C-22-214-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    East Stroudsburg Area Education Support Professionals Association v. East Stroudsburg Area School District
    PERA-C-22-104-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    AFSCME District Council 47, Local 2187 v. City of Philadelphia
    PERA-C-21-174-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    East Stroudsburg Area Educational Support Personnel Association v. East Stroudsburg Area School District
    PERA-C-22-123-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Morton Borough
    PF-U-22-27-E
    (Proposed Order of Dismissal)

    Plum Borough Education Association v. Plum Borough School District
    PERA-C-22-282-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    FOP Local 19 v. City of Chester
    PF-C-18-111-E, PF-C-19-66-E, PF-C-21-3-E, PF-C-21-22-E, PF-C-21-62-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Fraternal Order of Police, Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1 v. City of Pittsburgh
    PF-C-22-30-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Human Services
    PERA-C-21-283-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    East Stroudsburg Area Educational Support Personnel Association v. East Stroudsburg Area School District
    PERA-C-22-134-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Chichester Education Association PSEA/NEA v. Chichester School District
    PERA-C-21-279-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Fraternal Order of Police, Local 2187, AFL-CIO v. City of Philadelphia
    PERA-C-20-2-E.pdf
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Fraternal Order of Police, Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1 v City of Pittsburgh
    PF-C-21-68-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    AFSCME District Council 47, Local 2187 v. City of Philadelphia
    PERA-C-21-174-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    FOP Local 19 v. City of Chester
    PF-C-18-111-E; PF-C-19-66-E; PF-C-21-3-E; PF-C-21-22-E; PF-C-21-62-E
    (Order Denying Motion for Automatic Stay)

    AFSCME DC 4 Local 2186 v. City of Philadelphia
    PERA-C-22-20-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Allegheny County Police Association v. Allegheny County
    PF-C-22-10-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)