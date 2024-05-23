Skip to agency navigation
    AFSCME DC 47 Local 2187, AFL-CIO v. City of Philadelphia
    PERA-C-21-5-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Allegheny County Prison Employees Independent Union v. County of Allegheny
    PERA-C-22-120-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Allegheny County Prison Employees Independent Union v. County of Allegheny
    PERA-C-21-136-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Allegheny County Prison Employees Independent Union v. County of Allegheny
    PERA-C-21-188-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Allegheny County Prison Employees Independent Union v. County of Allegheny
    PERA-C-22-28-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Teamsters Local Union No. 764 V. Columbia County
    PERA-C-21-263-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Allegheny County Police Association V. Allegheny County
    PF-C-21-83-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Chichester Education Association PSEA/NEA V. Chichester School District
    PERA-C-21-279-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Lackawanna County
    PERA-U-20-185-E
    (Proposed Order of Dismissal)

    Penncrest Education Support Professional, PSEA/NEA V. Penncrest School District
    PERA-C-21-226-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Teamsters Local Union No. 776 V. Borough of Gettysburg
    PF-C-20-42-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of State College Area School District
    PERA-U-21-224-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Lansdale Police Benevolent Association V. Lansdale Borough
    PF-C-21-38-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Cambria County
    PERA-U-21-268-W
    (Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)

    Easton Professional Fire Fighters, IAFF Local No. 713 V. City of Easton
    PF-C-21-80-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    IAFF Local 319 V. City of Lancaster
    PF-C-21-79-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Lower Saucon Township Police Officers Association V. Lower Saucon Township
    PF-C-21-76-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 V. Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 Education Association
    PERA-C-21-176-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    AFSCME DC 47 Local 2186 V. City of Philadelphia
    PERA-C-20-282-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Sullivan Township
    PERA-R-21-238-E
    (Order Directing Submission of Eligibility List)

    Western Wayne Education Association V. Western Wayne School District
    PERA-C-21-84-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Octorara Area Education Association V. Octorara Area School District
    PERA-C-21-9-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    PCOA v. Commonwealth of PA
    PERA-C-21-20-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Borough of Doylestown
    PERA-U-21-13-E
    (Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)

    International Union of Operating Engineers Local 95-95A V. University of Pittsburgh
    PERA-C-21-36-W
    (Proposed Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Borough of Colwyn
    PF-U-21-59-E
    (Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)