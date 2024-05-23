Skip to agency navigation
    Teamsters Local Union No. 776 V. Central Dauphin School District
    PERA-C-19-218-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Middleburg Borough Police Officers’ Association V. Middleburg Borough
    PF-C-19-74-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Franklin County Housing Authority
    PERA-R-19-283-E
    (Order Directing Submission of Eligibility List)

    Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, Local 400 v. Pittsburgh Board of Education
    PERA-C-19-197-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Employes of East Stroudsburg Area School District
    PERA-U-19-184-E
    (Proposed Order of Dismissal)

    In the Matter of the Employes of the Pennsylvania State University
    PERA-R-19-116-E
    (Proposed Order of Dismissal)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Indiana County
    PERA-R-19-221-W
    (Order Directing Submission of Eligibility List)

    Wyalusing Area Educational Support Personnel Association PSEA/NEA v. Wyalusing Area School District
    PERA-C-19-153-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of Employes of Belle Vernon Area School District
    PERA-U-19-88-W
    (Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)

    Allegheny County Prison Employees Independent Union v. Allegheny County
    PERA-C-19-113-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of Employes of Ross Township
    PF-U-19-17-W
    (Proposed Order of Dismissal)

    AFSCME District Council 87 v. Lackawanna County
    PERA-C-18-300-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Fraternal Order of Transit Police v. SEPTA
    PERA-C-18-65-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    SEIU Local 668, PSSU v. Chester County Court of Common Pleas
    PERA-C-19-26-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 1 v. City of Pittsburgh
    PF-C-18-34-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)