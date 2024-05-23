Pennsylvania State Troopers Association V. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
PF-C-19-69-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Transport Workers Union of America Local 234 V. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA)
PERA-C-20-75-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In the Matter of the Employes of Reading Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center
PERA-R-20-230-E
(Order Directing Submission of Eligibility List)
Teamsters Local Union No. 776 V. Central Dauphin School District
PERA-C-19-218-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Middleburg Borough Police Officers’ Association V. Middleburg Borough
PF-C-19-74-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In the Matter of the Employes of Franklin County Housing Authority
PERA-R-19-283-E
(Order Directing Submission of Eligibility List)
Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties v. Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, West Chester University
PERA-C-20-6-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Abington Heights Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Abington Heights School District
PERA-C-19-202-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, Local 400 v. Pittsburgh Board of Education
PERA-C-19-197-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Employes of East Stroudsburg Area School District
PERA-U-19-184-E
(Proposed Order of Dismissal)
In the Matter of the Employes of the Pennsylvania State University
PERA-R-19-116-E
(Proposed Order of Dismissal)
In the Matter of the Employes of Indiana County
PERA-R-19-221-W
(Order Directing Submission of Eligibility List)
Wyalusing Area Educational Support Personnel Association PSEA/NEA v. Wyalusing Area School District
PERA-C-19-153-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In the Matter of Employes of Belle Vernon Area School District
PERA-U-19-88-W
(Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)
Allegheny County Prison Employees Independent Union v. Allegheny County
PERA-C-19-113-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In the Matter of Employes of The Pennsylvania State System Higher Education (Indiana University)
PERA-U-19-27-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
FOP Lodge 1 Fort Pitt v. City of Pittsburgh
PF-C-18-26-W and PF-C-18-52-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Berks County Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 71 v. Borough of Leesport, Township of Maidencreek, Township of Ontellaunee by and through the Northern Berks Region Police Commission
PF-C-19-35-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Upper Bucks County Technical School Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Upper Bucks County Technical School
PERA-C-19-203-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Fraternal Order of Transit Police v. SEPTA
PERA-C-18-65-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
SEIU Local 668, PSSU v. Chester County Court of Common Pleas
PERA-C-19-26-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 1 v. City of Pittsburgh
PF-C-18-34-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)