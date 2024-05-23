The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    December

    Abington Heights Education Association v. Abington Heights School District
    PERA-C-15-277-E
    (Final Order)

    November

    Jersey Shore Area Education Association, PSEA/NEA and Frank Girardi Jr. v. Jersey Shore Area School District
    PERA-C-15-359-E
    (Final Order)

    Quentin Salem v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency
    PERA-C-16-233-E
    (Final Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Port Authority of Allegheny County
    PERA-U-14-267-W
    (Final Order)

    October

    Conneaut Education Association v. Conneaut School District
    PERA-C-14-379-W
    (Order Directing Remand to Hearing Examiner for Further Proceedings)

    Bensalem Township Police Benevolent Association v. Bensalem Township
    PF-C-15-11-E
    (Final Order)

    Erie County Technical School Federation of Teachers v. Erie County Technical School
    PERA-C-15-345-W
    (Final Order)

    September

    Pittston Area Educational Support Personnel Association v. Pittston Area School District
    PERA-C-14-283-E
    (Final Order)

    Intermediate Unit #6 Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Riverview Intermediate Unit #6
    PERA-C-16-115-W
    (Final Order)

    August

    Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5 v. City of Philadelphia
    PF-C-15-37-E
    (Final Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
    PERA-R-16-124-E
    (Final Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of the Wissahickon School District
    PERA-U-14-212-E
    (Final Order)

    July

    In the Matter of the Employes of Wattsburg Area School District
    PERA-U-12-240-W (PERA-R-354-W)
    (Final Order)

    Abington Heights Education Association v. Abington Heights School District
    PERA-C-11-407-E
    (Final Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Montgomery County
    PERA-R-16-125-E
    (Final Order)

    June

    In the Matter of the Employes of Plum Borough School District
    PERA-U-15-196-W (PERA-R-807-W)
    (Final Order)

    Catasauqua Police Officers Association v. Catasauqua Borough
    PF-C-15-24-E
    (Final Order)

    May

    In the Matter of the Employes of Wilkinsburg Borough
    PERA-U-15-191-W
    (Final Order)

    April

    In the Matter of the Employes of Glassport Borough
    PERA-D-16-25-W
    (Final Order)

    Downingtown Area Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Downingtown Area School District
    PERA-C-15-363-E
    (Final Order)

    March

    Northampton County Deputy Sheriff’s Association v. Northampton County
    PERA-C-15-13-E
    (Final Order)

    Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 34 v. City of Farrell
    PF-C-15-94-W
    (Final Order)

    Elease Elliott v. Lancaster County
    PERA-C-14-358-E
    (Final Order)

    Jeanette M. Polizzi v. Lehigh Carbon Community College
    PERA-C-13-256-E
    (Final Order)

    United Steelworkers of America Local 2599 v. Northampton County Gracedale Nursing Home
    PERA-C-15-3-E
    (Final Order)

    February

    Mary Ann Dailey v. Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties
    PERA-C-15-131-E
    (Final Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Beaver County Community College
    PERA-R-15-236-W
    (Final Order)

    January

    Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 1279 v. Cambria County Transit Authority
    PERA-C-15-286-W
    (Final Order)