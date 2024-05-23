The .gov means its official.

December

Abington Heights Education Association v. Abington Heights School District

PERA-C-15-277-E

(Final Order)

November

Jersey Shore Area Education Association, PSEA/NEA and Frank Girardi Jr. v. Jersey Shore Area School District

PERA-C-15-359-E

(Final Order)

Quentin Salem v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency

PERA-C-16-233-E

(Final Order)

In the Matter of the Employes of Port Authority of Allegheny County

PERA-U-14-267-W

(Final Order)

October

Conneaut Education Association v. Conneaut School District

PERA-C-14-379-W

(Order Directing Remand to Hearing Examiner for Further Proceedings)

Bensalem Township Police Benevolent Association v. Bensalem Township

PF-C-15-11-E

(Final Order)

Erie County Technical School Federation of Teachers v. Erie County Technical School

PERA-C-15-345-W

(Final Order)

September

Pittston Area Educational Support Personnel Association v. Pittston Area School District

PERA-C-14-283-E

(Final Order)

Intermediate Unit #6 Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

PERA-C-16-115-W

(Final Order)

August

Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5 v. City of Philadelphia

PF-C-15-37-E

(Final Order)

In the Matter of the Employes of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

PERA-R-16-124-E

(Final Order)

In the Matter of the Employes of the Wissahickon School District

PERA-U-14-212-E

(Final Order)

July

In the Matter of the Employes of Wattsburg Area School District

PERA-U-12-240-W (PERA-R-354-W)

(Final Order)

Abington Heights Education Association v. Abington Heights School District

PERA-C-11-407-E

(Final Order)

In the Matter of the Employes of Montgomery County

PERA-R-16-125-E

(Final Order)

June

In the Matter of the Employes of Plum Borough School District

PERA-U-15-196-W (PERA-R-807-W)

(Final Order)

Catasauqua Police Officers Association v. Catasauqua Borough

PF-C-15-24-E

(Final Order)

May

In the Matter of the Employes of Wilkinsburg Borough

PERA-U-15-191-W

(Final Order)

April

In the Matter of the Employes of Glassport Borough

PERA-D-16-25-W

(Final Order)

Downingtown Area Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Downingtown Area School District

PERA-C-15-363-E

(Final Order)

March

Northampton County Deputy Sheriff’s Association v. Northampton County

PERA-C-15-13-E

(Final Order)

Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 34 v. City of Farrell

PF-C-15-94-W

(Final Order)

Elease Elliott v. Lancaster County

PERA-C-14-358-E

(Final Order)

Jeanette M. Polizzi v. Lehigh Carbon Community College

PERA-C-13-256-E

(Final Order)

United Steelworkers of America Local 2599 v. Northampton County Gracedale Nursing Home

PERA-C-15-3-E

(Final Order)

February

Mary Ann Dailey v. Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties

PERA-C-15-131-E

(Final Order)

In the Matter of the Employes of Beaver County Community College

PERA-R-15-236-W

(Final Order)

January

Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 1279 v. Cambria County Transit Authority

PERA-C-15-286-W

(Final Order)