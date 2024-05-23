The .gov means its official.

November

Plum Borough School District Educational Secretaries, ESPA/PSEA/NEA v. Plum Borough School District

PERA-C-11-330-W

(Final Order)

September

Pennsylvania Social Services Union, Local 668, Service Employees International Union v. Berks County, Berks County Prison Board

PERA-C-11-50-E

(Final Order)

Pennsylvania Social Services, Union Local 668 Service Employees International Union v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Labor & Industry

PERA-C-12-164-E

(Final Order)

August

Fraternal Order of Police Schuylkill-Carbon Lodge 13 v. Tamaqua Borough

PF-C-12-71-E

(Final Order)

In the Matter of the Employes of City of Philadelphia

PERA-U-09-286-E

(Order)

July

In The Matter Of The Employes Of Dunmore Borough

PF-U-11-122-E

(Final Order)

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association v. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania State Police

PF-C-09-96-E

(Final Order)

June

Washington Court Association Of Professional Employees Affiliated With AFSCME DC 84 v. Washington County

PERA-C-10-283-W

(Final Order)

International Association Of Machinists And Aerospace Workers Local 243 v. Stewartstown Borough

PF-C-12-18-E

(Final Order)

May

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 89 v. Lancaster County

PERA-C-10-368-E

(Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

April

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 87 v. Luzerne County

PERA-C-10-185-E

(Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 66 v. Franklin Township

PERA-C-10-414-E

(Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 89 v. Lancaster County

PERA-C-11-28-E

(Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

March

William C. Plouffe, Jr. v. State System of Higher Education, Kutztown University, F. Javier Cevallos, Sharon Picus, Anne Zayaitz

PERA-C-09-459-E

(Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

February

In the Matter of Neshannock Township School District

PERA-U-09-137-W

(Order on Representation under PERA)

Willam C. Plouffe, Jr. V. State System of Higher Education, Kutztown University, Javier Cevallos, Sharon Picus, Anne Zayaitz

PERA-C-09-459-E

(Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

January

Daniel Edward Meyers v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Public Welfare, South Mountain Restoration Center

PERA-C-11-276-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

Daniel Edward Meyers v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Public Welfare, South Mountain Restoration Center

PERA-C-11-277-E

(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

Fraternal Order of Police, Christina Lodge No. 84 v. Freeland Borough

PF-C-10-137-E (PERA-R-777-C)

(Final Order on Charge of Representation under PLRA and ACT 111)