The .gov means its official.

November
Plum Borough School District Educational Secretaries, ESPA/PSEA/NEA v. Plum Borough School District
PERA-C-11-330-W
(Final Order)
September
Pennsylvania Social Services Union, Local 668, Service Employees International Union v. Berks County, Berks County Prison Board
PERA-C-11-50-E
(Final Order)
Pennsylvania Social Services, Union Local 668 Service Employees International Union v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Labor & Industry
PERA-C-12-164-E
(Final Order)
August
Fraternal Order of Police Schuylkill-Carbon Lodge 13 v. Tamaqua Borough
PF-C-12-71-E
(Final Order)
In the Matter of the Employes of City of Philadelphia
PERA-U-09-286-E
(Order)
July
In The Matter Of The Employes Of Dunmore Borough
PF-U-11-122-E
(Final Order)
Pennsylvania State Troopers Association v. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania State Police
PF-C-09-96-E
(Final Order)
June
Washington Court Association Of Professional Employees Affiliated With AFSCME DC 84 v. Washington County
PERA-C-10-283-W
(Final Order)
International Association Of Machinists And Aerospace Workers Local 243 v. Stewartstown Borough
PF-C-12-18-E
(Final Order)
May
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 89 v. Lancaster County
PERA-C-10-368-E
(Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
April
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 87 v. Luzerne County
PERA-C-10-185-E
(Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 66 v. Franklin Township
PERA-C-10-414-E
(Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 89 v. Lancaster County
PERA-C-11-28-E
(Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
March
William C. Plouffe, Jr. v. State System of Higher Education, Kutztown University, F. Javier Cevallos, Sharon Picus, Anne Zayaitz
PERA-C-09-459-E
(Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
February
In the Matter of Neshannock Township School District
PERA-U-09-137-W
(Order on Representation under PERA)
Willam C. Plouffe, Jr. V. State System of Higher Education, Kutztown University, Javier Cevallos, Sharon Picus, Anne Zayaitz
PERA-C-09-459-E
(Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
January
Daniel Edward Meyers v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Public Welfare, South Mountain Restoration Center
PERA-C-11-276-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
Daniel Edward Meyers v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Public Welfare, South Mountain Restoration Center
PERA-C-11-277-E
(Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)
Fraternal Order of Police, Christina Lodge No. 84 v. Freeland Borough
PF-C-10-137-E (PERA-R-777-C)
(Final Order on Charge of Representation under PLRA and ACT 111)