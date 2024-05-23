The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    November

    Plum Borough School District Educational Secretaries, ESPA/PSEA/NEA v. Plum Borough School District
    PERA-C-11-330-W
    (Final Order)

    September

    Pennsylvania Social Services Union, Local 668, Service Employees International Union v. Berks County, Berks County Prison Board
    PERA-C-11-50-E
    (Final Order)

    Pennsylvania Social Services, Union Local 668 Service Employees International Union v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Labor & Industry
    PERA-C-12-164-E
    (Final Order)

    August

    Fraternal Order of Police Schuylkill-Carbon Lodge 13 v. Tamaqua Borough
    PF-C-12-71-E
    (Final Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of City of Philadelphia
    PERA-U-09-286-E
    (Order)

    July

    In The Matter Of The Employes Of Dunmore Borough
    PF-U-11-122-E
    (Final Order)

    Pennsylvania State Troopers Association v. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania State Police
    PF-C-09-96-E
    (Final Order)

    June

    Washington Court Association Of Professional Employees Affiliated With AFSCME DC 84 v. Washington County
    PERA-C-10-283-W
    (Final Order)

    International Association Of Machinists And Aerospace Workers Local 243 v. Stewartstown Borough
    PF-C-12-18-E
    (Final Order)

    May

    American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 89 v. Lancaster County
    PERA-C-10-368-E
    (Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    April

    American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 87 v. Luzerne County
    PERA-C-10-185-E
    (Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 66 v. Franklin Township
    PERA-C-10-414-E
    (Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 89 v. Lancaster County
    PERA-C-11-28-E
    (Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    March

    William C. Plouffe, Jr. v. State System of Higher Education, Kutztown University, F. Javier Cevallos, Sharon Picus, Anne Zayaitz
    PERA-C-09-459-E
    (Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    February

    In the Matter of Neshannock Township School District
    PERA-U-09-137-W
    (Order on Representation under PERA)

    Willam C. Plouffe, Jr. V. State System of Higher Education, Kutztown University, Javier Cevallos, Sharon Picus, Anne Zayaitz
    PERA-C-09-459-E
    (Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    January

    Daniel Edward Meyers v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Public Welfare, South Mountain Restoration Center
    PERA-C-11-276-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    Daniel Edward Meyers v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Public Welfare, South Mountain Restoration Center
    PERA-C-11-277-E
    (Final Order on Charge of Unfair Practices under PERA)

    Fraternal Order of Police, Christina Lodge No. 84 v. Freeland Borough
    PF-C-10-137-E (PERA-R-777-C)
    (Final Order on Charge of Representation under PLRA and ACT 111)