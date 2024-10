The .gov means its official.

From: COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA

PENNSYLVANIA LABOR RELATIONS BOARD Date: November 15, 2021 Contact: Nathan F. Bortner, Board Secretary

717-787-1091

Subject: Notice of Fact-Finder's Report

Section 1122-A(c) of Act 88 of 1992 provides for publication of the findings of fact and recommendations of appointed fact-finders if one or both of the parties reject(s) the report within ten (10) days of its issuance.

Fact-Finder Robert J. Kirkner issued a report in the matter of the employees of Upper Bucks County Technical School.

The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board has received official notice that the report has been accepted by Upper Bucks County Technical School. Upper Bucks County Technical School Education Association did not advise whether they accept or reject the report.

Section 1122-A(d) of Act 88 of 1992 provides that not less than five (5) days nor more than ten (10) days after the publication of the findings of fact and recommendations, the parties shall again inform the Board and each other whether they accept the findings of the fact-finder.

The complete text of the fact-finder's report is available here.