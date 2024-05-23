Overview
Timed Mediation combines traditional negotiation with problem-solving and uses mediators from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation.
The process for Timed Mediation is as follows:
- Write a final list of issues: Create a chart listing all the issues; no new issues can be added.
- Decide the order of discussion: Mediators decided the order in which the issues will be discussed.
- Explain the issue: The party who brought up an issue explains why it is important or a problem.
- Discuss the issue together: Everyone participates in a discussion about the issue.
- Make a proposal: After the discussion, the party who brought up the issue makes a proposal.
- Find a solution: If the other party disagrees, they continue to discuss the issue until they find a solution.
This process has a deadline, usually 48 hours, for reaching an agreement.
Preconditions for Timed Mediation
Here are the steps that need to happen before starting Timed Mediation:
- Trust: Both parties must trust each other.
- Limit Issues: Only the most necessary issues should be included to reach a new agreement.
- Commitment: Once a deadline is set, both parties must stay at a hotel/motel away from the worksite until the process is over.
- Final List: Once the list of issues is final, nothing can be added.
- Mediator Participation: Both negotiating committees must allow mediators to join their private meetings.
Timed Mediation Preparation
To get ready for Timed Mediation, you should:
- Discuss Issues: Labor and management should talk openly about which issues will be raised.
- Prepare Data: Each party should gather data and information as if they were in traditional bargaining.
Communication
To ensure clarity and alignment on the process and goals, you must need:
- Open Discussion: Have honest talks between the parties and mediators before starting to ensure a smooth process.
- To Participate: Good communication makes deciding to use Timed Mediation easier.
Potential Pitfalls as You Develop the Issues
Things that could make Timed Mediation harder include:
- Room to Negotiate: If either side is not willing to negotiate on key issues, they should reconsider using this method.
- No Rewriting: If one party plans to rewrite the contract or hold the other hostage, Timed Mediation is unlikely to succeed.
- Finality: Once an issue is resolved, it cannot be reopened.
If the Process Fails
If Timed Mediation doesn't work out, it's okay. Remember:
- Informal Process: The process is informal until all issues are resolved.
- No Prejudice: If an agreement isn't reached, negotiations simply start again later using traditional methods