Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Timed Mediation

    Timed Mediation is a quick and focused way to make a collective agreement. 

    Overview

    Timed Mediation combines traditional negotiation with problem-solving and uses mediators from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation.

    The process for Timed Mediation is as follows:

    1. Write a final list of issues: Create a chart listing all the issues; no new issues can be added.
    2. Decide the order of discussion: Mediators decided the order in which the issues will be discussed.
    3. Explain the issue: The party who brought up an issue explains why it is important or a problem.
    4. Discuss the issue together: Everyone participates in a discussion about the issue.
    5. Make a proposal: After the discussion, the party who brought up the issue makes a proposal.
    6. Find a solution: If the other party disagrees, they continue to discuss the issue until they find a solution.

    This process has a deadline, usually 48 hours, for reaching an agreement.

    Preconditions for Timed Mediation

    Here are the steps that need to happen before starting Timed Mediation: 
    1. Trust: Both parties must trust each other.
    2. Limit Issues: Only the most necessary issues should be included to reach a new agreement.
    3. Commitment: Once a deadline is set, both parties must stay at a hotel/motel away from the worksite until the process is over.
    4. Final List: Once the list of issues is final, nothing can be added.
    5. Mediator Participation: Both negotiating committees must allow mediators to join their private meetings.

    Timed Mediation Preparation

    To get  ready for Timed Mediation, you should: 

    1. Discuss Issues: Labor and management should talk openly about which issues will be raised.
    2. Prepare Data: Each party should gather data and information as if they were in traditional bargaining.

    Communication

    To ensure clarity and alignment on the process and goals, you must need: 

    1. Open Discussion: Have honest talks between the parties and mediators before starting to ensure a smooth process.
    2. To Participate: Good communication makes deciding to use Timed Mediation easier.

    Potential Pitfalls as You Develop the Issues

    Things that could make Timed Mediation harder include: 

    1. Room to Negotiate: If either side is not willing to negotiate on key issues, they should reconsider using this method.
    2. No Rewriting: If one party plans to rewrite the contract or hold the other hostage, Timed Mediation is unlikely to succeed.
    3. Finality: Once an issue is resolved, it cannot be reopened.

    If the Process Fails

     If Timed Mediation doesn't work out, it's okay. Remember: 

    1. Informal Process: The process is informal until all issues are resolved.
    2. No Prejudice: If an agreement isn't reached, negotiations simply start again later using traditional methods