Timed Mediation combines traditional negotiation with problem-solving and uses mediators from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation.

The process for Timed Mediation is as follows:

Write a final list of issues: Create a chart listing all the issues; no new issues can be added. Decide the order of discussion: Mediators decided the order in which the issues will be discussed. Explain the issue: The party who brought up an issue explains why it is important or a problem. Discuss the issue together: Everyone participates in a discussion about the issue. Make a proposal: After the discussion, the party who brought up the issue makes a proposal. Find a solution: If the other party disagrees, they continue to discuss the issue until they find a solution.

This process has a deadline, usually 48 hours, for reaching an agreement.